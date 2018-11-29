Another award for Eddie: Bears’ Jackson named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Two days after being named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week, Bears safety Eddie Jackson claimed the conference’s monthly award Thursday.

Jackson had three defensive touchdowns in November — an interception returned 41 yards against the Lions, a pick returned 27 yards against the Vikings and a fumble that he forced and returned 65 yards against the Bills. He totaled 15 tackles and four passes defensed. The Bears won all four games during the month.

Jackson said Wednesday he’s talked to defensive backs coach Ed Donatell about the swarm of attention that’s come his way.

“We don’t really try to pay attention to [awards] and get the big head,” he said. “We want to keep working. The goal is to make the playoffs and the Super Bowl. That’s what we’re fighting for.”

The second-year player from Alabama has five career defensive touchdowns, tied for the most of any player ever during his first two seasons.

He’s the second Bears player to win NFC Defensive Player of the Month this year. Khalil Mack claimed it in September. Before then, the Bears hadn’t had a winner since Charles Tillman in October 2012.