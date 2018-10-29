Good, bad and worse: How the Bears fared in their Week 8 win against the Jets

Bears running back Tarik Cohen covers his eyes as he plays one-handed catch during warm-ups last month. | Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears.

Here’s how three Bears fared in Sunday’s 24-10 win against the Jets:

Good week

Tarik Cohen has become a bona fide receiving star — even though he’s a running back.

Over the Bears’ first three games, Cohen totaled seven catches for 47 yards.

In the last four: 23 catches for 350 yards. His only catch Sunday was a doozy — a 70-yard screen pass touchdown in which he was never touched.

“It’s like a dream scenario for one of the screens that you can get him on like that,” quarterback Mitch Trubisky said. “And then we just have to get the ball to our playmakers like Tarik, get him in open space and he does the rest.”

Bad week

Cody Parkey isn’t expected to be perfect. But the kicker, whom the Bears guaranteed $9 million this offseason, needs to be better than this.

Parkey missed a 40-yard field goal wide right to cap the Bears’ first series Sunday. Parkey has now missed three kicks in 14 tries this season. Robbie Gould has missed three field goals in 68 tries since leaving the Bears.

Two of Parkey’s three misses have come from between 40 and 49 yards. The third, a 53-yard try, would have beaten the Dolphins in overtime.

Best week

Last week, Bears coach Matt Nagy said the Jets’ Buster Skrine might be the best slot cornerback in the NFL.

His own player might be better.

Bryce Callahan had the best game of any Bears defenders Sunday, logging the Bears’ only sack on a blitz and batting down three balls. He was tied for third on the team with four tackles — behind a pair of inside linebackers, Danny Trevathan and Roquan Smith.