Eamonn Walker exiting ‘Chicago Fire’ as series regular

After a 12-season stint, Eamonn Walker is turning off the sirens and hanging up his helmet as fire chief Wallace Boden on “Chicago Fire.”

It was Walker’s decision to leave the show, as reported Tuesday by Deadline. The 61-year-old actor has starred in the show since its premiere in 2012. After Walker leaves, only four original stars remain on the series: Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso and Christian Stolte.

But fans can relax — Boden won’t be killed off, according to the report. Instead, Boden will be on a short leave of absence due to family matters. He’ll still appear on the show in a recurring role.

Viewers can tune into the Season 12 finale “Never Say Goodbye,” which airs at 8 p.m. May 22, to learn about what’s in store for Boden’s future.

Boden started as Battalion Chief of Battalion 25, but was promoted to Deputy District Chief in Season 10. Now, he is vying for the role of Deputy Fire Commissioner against Chief Jude Robinson (Laura Allen).

In the past few seasons, several cast members exited the show, including Alberto Rosende, who played Blake Gallo, and Kara Killmer, who played Sylvie Brett. Prior exits most famously included Jesse Spencer’s Capt. Matthew Casey and Taylor Kinney’s Lt. Kelly Severide (though he has since returned).