The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture News

Eamonn Walker exiting ‘Chicago Fire’ as series regular

Eamonn Walker, an original cast member of the hit series, portrays Chief Wallace Boden. He’s expected to return in a recurring role.

By  Jessica Ma
   
SHARE Eamonn Walker exiting ‘Chicago Fire’ as series regular
"Chicago Fire" Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden in Season 4, Episode 23 "Superhero."

Eamonn Walker stars as Chief Wallace Boden in this scene from Season 4 of “Chicago Fire.”

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

After a 12-season stint, Eamonn Walker is turning off the sirens and hanging up his helmet as fire chief Wallace Boden on “Chicago Fire.”

It was Walker’s decision to leave the show, as reported Tuesday by Deadline. The 61-year-old actor has starred in the show since its premiere in 2012. After Walker leaves, only four original stars remain on the series: Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso and Christian Stolte.

But fans can relax — Boden won’t be killed off, according to the report. Instead, Boden will be on a short leave of absence due to family matters. He’ll still appear on the show in a recurring role.

Viewers can tune into the Season 12 finale “Never Say Goodbye,” which airs at 8 p.m. May 22, to learn about what’s in store for Boden’s future.

Boden started as Battalion Chief of Battalion 25, but was promoted to Deputy District Chief in Season 10. Now, he is vying for the role of Deputy Fire Commissioner against Chief Jude Robinson (Laura Allen).

In the past few seasons, several cast members exited the show, including Alberto Rosende, who played Blake Gallo, and Kara Killmer, who played Sylvie Brett. Prior exits most famously included Jesse Spencer’s Capt. Matthew Casey and Taylor Kinney’s Lt. Kelly Severide (though he has since returned).

Next Up In Movies & TV
'I Saw the TV Glow': Life-changing TV show unites 2 teen outcasts in haunting film that stays with you
'Dark Matter' stars show their range in mind-bending Apple TV+ series
Tom Brady shows sense of humor in Netflix roast
Bernard Hill, actor who played 'Titanic' captain, dies at 79
'The Bear' hid its Chicago location shooting behind the name 'Kubelik.' Here's why.
MeTV Toons, a new classic animation channel, coming in June from Chicago's Weigel Broadcasting
The Latest
Chef Danny Bullock, owner of Bull Young Bourbon, pose for a photo alongside his whiskey, Bull Young Bourbon at Thornton Distilling Co. at 400 E Margaret St. in Thornton, Thursday, April 4, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
The Sip
Chicago’s Black-owned whiskey brands are breaking down barriers in the alcohol industry
Having launched within the last four years, Alexander James, Bull Young Bourbon and Renard Whiskey are carving out a space in an historically exclusive industry.
By Erica Thompson
 
Abortion-rights supporters yell at an anti-abortion counter-protester (in blue shirt) at an abortion rights rally at Daley Plaza on Saturday morning, October 2, 2021. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
City Hall
City Council committee tries again to silence anti-abortion protesters outside West Loop clinic
At the behest of Planned Parenthood and Ald. Bill Conway, the Committee on Public Safety agreed to establish a “quiet zone” around Family Planning Associates, 659 W. Washington Blvd.
By Fran Spielman
 
Cathy Engelbert
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA will let teams use charter flights for 2024 season
The initiative reportedly will cost the league $25 million per year over the next two seasons.
By Annie Costabile
 
Guillermo Caballero Jr.
Crime
Motorist slain while trying to avoid Gage Park 'street takeover' was days away from moving due to violence
Guillermo Caballero Jr. was trying to drive home from a party early Sunday when violent participants of a street takeover, including one who jumped on the hood of his car, fatally shot him in the 2300 block of West 59th Street.
By Mohammad Samra
 
CINCODEMAYO-050624-12.JPG
Editorials
A parade shouldn't be a place where people are glad to make it out alive
Police shut down the Little Village Cinco de Mayo parade Sunday after shots rang out along the route. No one was killed or injured, but people who came out to enjoy the event shouldn’t have to rejoice that their celebration didn’t turn tragic.
By CST Editorial Board
 