Severe thunderstorms to move through Chicago area Tuesday morning

Severe thunderstorms and gusty winds will move through the Chicago area Tuesday morning.

Multiple rounds of storms accompanied by strong winds and the possibility of hail are expected to begin about 5 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The rain is expected to continue until the late morning before a pause. It will pick back up in the early afternoon.

Multiple rounds of storms are expected on Tuesday, beginning with a line of gusty storms moving through in the morning. Additional scattered storms may develop by early afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe with damaging hail being the primary hazard. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/nqYwam0ndE — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 6, 2024

Temperatures will hover in the 70s during the day but will drop to the mid-50s at night.

Another round of storms could move across the region Wednesday, with similar temperatures as Tuesday.

However the warm weather won’t last as temperatures will cool Thursday and Friday with a high in the mid-60s.