The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 6, 2024
News Chicago Weather

Severe thunderstorms to move through Chicago area Tuesday morning

Multiple rounds of storms accompanied by strong winds and hail are expected to begin about 5 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Severe thunderstorms to move through Chicago area Tuesday morning
freezing-rain-e1549900760102.jpg

Severe thunderstorms and gusty winds will move through the Chicago area Tuesday morning.

Multiple rounds of storms accompanied by strong winds and the possibility of hail are expected to begin about 5 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The rain is expected to continue until the late morning before a pause. It will pick back up in the early afternoon.

Temperatures will hover in the 70s during the day but will drop to the mid-50s at night.

Another round of storms could move across the region Wednesday, with similar temperatures as Tuesday.

However the warm weather won’t last as temperatures will cool Thursday and Friday with a high in the mid-60s.

Next Up In News
2 wounded in shooting outside Wrigley Field
A cicada love story: bugs, badminton and art projects
Police issue notice of armed robberies in Albany Park, Grand Central
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of woman in Jeffrey Manor
In 'landslide' vote, University of Chicago residents, fellows move to unionize
Google it! Thompson Center's $280M redevelopment kicks off, to become Google's Chicago HQ
The Latest
AX251_4A4C_9.JPG
Metro/State
Man fatally struck by Metra train in Des Plaines
At about 7:15 p.m., a 56-year-old man was hit by inbound Metra train #666 at the Des Plaines station at 1501 Miner Street, according to Des Plaines police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD-03.JPG
Crime
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of woman in Jeffrey Manor
Marable Timile, 58, was arrested Monday in the 700 block of East 111th Street in Pullman. He was being sought in connection with the shooting death Saturday of a woman.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Center for Care and Discovery at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
News
In 'landslide' vote, University of Chicago residents, fellows move to unionize
In a vote Monday, 98% of more than 1,000 residents at UChicago voted in favor of representation by the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU), which represents staffers at Northwestern.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Gov. J.B. Prizker speaks from behind a podium in the middle of the Thompson Center's atrium.
Housing & development
Google it! Thompson Center's $280M redevelopment kicks off, to become Google's Chicago HQ
Once complete, the building at 100 W. Randolph St. will have a new glass facade and other amenities for Google’s 2,000 employees.
By Abby Miller
 
Chefs Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark owned the Avondale restaurant Parachute, which shuttered earlier this year after 10 years of serving refined takes on Korean cuisine. Photo by Jamie Kelter Davis
Food and Restaurants
Chicago chefs Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark on the high price of living the dream
Parachute, their beloved dining gem in Avondale, is dead. But the pioneering duo have set their sights on what comes next.
By Jennifer Tanaka | WBEZ
 