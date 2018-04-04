Bears free agency: WR Josh Bellamy signs tender, will rejoin team

Josh Bellamy signed his restricted free agent tender Wednesday, rejoining the team for $1.907 million next year.

The Bears placed an original-round tender on the receiver last month, reserving the right to match any offers he’d receive on the free agent market. Bellamy seemingly deemed a return to the Bears a better move; he’ll become an unrestricted free agent next year.

Bellamy had a career-high 376 receiving yards on 24 receptions last year, but might be best remembered for his involvement in a screaming match that resulted in receiver Tre McBride getting cut. A special teams wiz, Bellamy figures to make an impact in the kicking game. The Bears’ new-found depth at receiver — they signed Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel — could prevent him from seeing as much action on offense.