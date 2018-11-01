Bears injury report: Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson sit — as does Bilal Nichols

Khalil Mack #52 and Bilal Nichols #98 of the Chicago Bears celebrate after making a tackled against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Soldier Field on September 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

As expected, Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (right foot), receiver Allen Robinson (groin), guard Kyle Long and tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion) did not practice Thursday.

Coach Matt Nagy has said that Mack and Robinson were on a similar practice plan as last week, when they made their only appearance Friday.

A more surprising development: despite Nagy saying that Bilal Nichols being limited with an knee injury Wednesday was precautionary, he did not practice at all Thursday afternoon.

The rookie defensive tackle has shined in limited action this year.

“You can see the energy that he is playing with,” Nagy said. “He’s playing strong. He’s splitting the gaps, making plays.”

Guard Eric Kush, who could start in Kyle Long’s place Sunday, was limited with a neck injury.

Receiver Taylor Gabriel practiced in full after being limited Wednesday with a knee injury.