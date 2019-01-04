‘This is what you live for’ — Bears’ D knows playoff dominance can cement legacy

Kyle Long isn’t easily impressed. The son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer can name only a few players he’s gotten up from the Bears bench to watch: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson and, when they had a joint practice session, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

This season, though, he stood up often.

“I love watching our defense,” the guard said.

The Bears defense has been must-see viewing this season. But it won’t be memorable unless the Bears dominate in the postseason.

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack warms up before the 49ers game. | D. Ross Cameron/AP photo

“It would do everything to cement this defense,” defensive end Akiem Hicks said. “The regular season is fine and dandy, and taking care of business and being 12-4 is a phenomenal thing and a phenomenal turnaround for this team.

“But it doesn’t mean anything if you don’t play well in the playoffs. Everyone will forget on how good we were throughout the season. So you gotta capitalize on this moment.”

That starts in Sunday’s home wild card game against the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles.

“That’s what you live for,” outside linebacker Khalil Mack said. “You live for these types of moments. You live for these types of games.”

Mack wears No. 52 in honor of Ray Lewis, his favorite player. The former Ravens linebacker won two Super Bowls, including one in his final game. Five years later, he was a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“It’s all a part of your legacy,” said Mack, who lost his lone playoff game with the Raiders.. “That’s exactly what you want to be remembered for, being a champion.”

Since general manager Ryan Pace traded for Mack the week before the season began — and made him the highest-paid defender ever with a six-year deal worth $141 million — the unit has lived up to its considerable hype.

“This defense that we’re all a part of right now is one that I haven’t been a part of before,” coach Matt Nagy said.

Football Outsiders ranks the Bears defense No. 1 in DVOA, which measures the team’s efficiency against the league average, and also weighted defense, which gives more credence to recent performances. They’re first in the web site’s pass defense and second against the run.

They’ve allowed the fewest yards and time of possession per offensive drive, and have forced more turnovers and interceptions per drive than any team in football.

They just set the franchise record by allowing 1,280 regular-season rushing yards. In their last 34 regular season games, they’ve allowed one 100-yard rusher in regulation.

In their last four games, the Bears have allowed two total touchdowns. One, against the Packers, came after the Bears gave them the ball at midfield on a failed fake punt.

Not that it matters Sunday.

“All those stats are thrown out the window,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said.

Among the Bears’ challenges Sunday: Nick Foles, last year’s Super Bowl MVP who came off the bench to quarterback the Eagles to three-straight wins and a playoff berth; receiver Alshon Jeffery, the former Bears star who has caught 16-of-18 passes for 301 yards during that same span; and first-team all-pro center Jason Kelce.

And, of course, nerves. The Eagles boast considerable playoff experience. The Bears do not, but claim last week’s win at the Vikings, who were playing for their playoff lives, was good practice.

They say they’re ready for their moment.

“You’ll see on Sunday,” Mack said. “I’m not a guy who does a lot of talking. I let my play talk. So that’s what I’m looking forward to doing.”

Do it well, and Mack won’t have to talk.

The playoffs are where legacies are made.

“That’s what it comes down to,” Nagy said. “’Oh yeah, I remember that great season, I remember all those great plays and great games.’ So we want to be able to do whatever we can to win these games. … That’s ultimately what everybody’s been judged on.”