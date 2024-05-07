The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
WNBA will let teams use charter flights for 2024 season

The initiative reportedly will cost the league $25 million per year over the next two seasons.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Cathy Engelbert

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league will let teams use charter flights for travel starting this season.

Adam Hunger/AP

The WNBA is finalizing plans to introduce charter travel this season.

“We intend to fund a full-time charter for this season,” Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told sports editors in an exclusive meeting on Tuesday.

She added that charter travel will begin “as soon as we can get planes in place.”

The initiative will reportedly cost the league $25 million per year over the next two seasons.

The league’s schedule features more back-to-back sets this season with the WNBA taking a long break for the Olympics in late July and early August. The league spent $4 million on charters in 2023.

The news comes after years of pushback from players and coaches regarding their commercial travel. The WNBA had already planed to have charter travel for the entirety of the postseason.

This new addition appeared necessary with the attention the 2024 rookie class has received. A recent video of the Indiana Fever, specifically 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston and No. 1 overall draft pick Caitlin Clark, sparked fan concern on social media regarding player safety in the airport.

Last year, the Phoenix Mercury were vocal about their airport concerns. They dealt with at least one instance of confrontation when an individual approached the team whose actions the team called “inappropriate and unfortunate.”

Contributing: Associated Press

