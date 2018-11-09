Bears’ Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson to play Sunday vs. Lions

The Bears’ two biggest offseason acquisitions are back.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack and receiver Allen Robinson will play against the Lions on Sunday after both practiced in full for the third-straight day Friday. Mack had been dealing with a right ankle injury, Robinson a groin injury.

They were not listed on the game status report for Sunday — meaning they’ll play. So will receiver Taylor Gabriel, who practiced in full again Friday after being limited with a knee injury Wednesday.

Tight end Dion Sims (concussion) is out and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee) is questionable with a knee injury.

Khalil Mack runs off of the field after defeating the Buccaneers in Week 4. | Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Bears had put both players on similar schedules the last two weeks, when they sat out the first two days of practice, were limited Fridays and sat out on Sundays. It was clear earlier this week that plan had changed — starting with the Wednesday morning walk-through that Mack participated in.