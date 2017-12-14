Bears’ LB Pernell McPhee expected to play against Lions on Saturday

The likely return of linebacker Pernell McPhee figures to aid the Bears defense in its quest for a strong finish this season.

McPhee, who missed last week’s game against the Bengals with a shoulder injury, had full participation in practice Thursday and is expected to play against the Lions on Saturday at Ford Field.

“It feels good, just trying to finish out the season on a good not — put great film out there,” said McPhee, who had played in every game this season until sitting out last week. “Go out there for my boys — my brothers, my teammtes. That’s what it’s all about — to have their back and let them know I’ve got their back. Ain’t nothing going to stop me if I can go.”

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who did not play against the Bengals because of a hip injury, had limited participation in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Pernell McPhee (tackling Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz) has four sacks in 12 games this season. (Michael Perez/AP)

For the second consecutive practice, the Bears had all players on the active roster participate in some form — not bad for Week 15 of the NFL season. Tight end Adam Shaheen (chest), safety Adrian Amos (hamstring) and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (knee) also were limited and are questionable. Wide receiver Kendall Wright, who had been limited with a bum shoulder, had full participation Thursday and is expected to play against the Lions.

Fuller’s hands

Cornerback Kyle Fuller is having a Pro Bowl-caliber season, but has only one interception — which on a 4-9 team might deprive him of that honor when the Pro Bowl teams are announced Tuesday. He’s had a few near-misses, like he did against the Bengals last week when A.J. Green held his left arm to prevent fuller from the interception.

The last Bears defender to make the Pro Bowl was cornerback Tim Jennings in 2013, when he had four interceptions after making the Pro Bowl with nine picks in 2012.

“I think Kyle’s actually got good hands,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “But he has had four or five of them that he hasn’t quite been able to finish. He’s got good hands, so if he keeps doing that, I think he’ll hold onto a couple of them.”

Wright’s challenge

Kendall Wright became the first Bears player with 100 or more receiving yards when he had 10 receptions for 107 yards against the Bengals last week. Wright has six 100-yard games in his NFL career, but never has had them in back-to-back games.

The last Bears receiver with back-to-back 100-yard games was Cam Meredith, who did it twice last season — against the Colts (9-130) and Jaguars (11-113) in Weeks 5-6 and against the Packers (9-104) and Redskins (9-135) in Weeks 14-15.

