Bears vs. Lions: Live updates and highlights on Thanksgiving Day 2018

First quarter

Bears 0, Lions 0: No excitement on Chase Daniel’s first drive, which ends without a first down.

Bears 0, Lions 0: And that’s a three-and-out for the Lions on their first series of the game. IT’S CHASE DANIEL TIME, BABY!

Bears 0, Lions 0: The Bears won the coin toss and deferred, per their usual strategy, so the Lions get the ball to open the game. Matthew Stafford will have his hands full against this defense and without Marvin Jones and Kerryon Johnson.

Before the game

The Bears and Lions get another Thanksgiving Day full of football going with their NFC North matchup at 11:30 a.m. CT Thursday morning. The final leg of an 11-day, three-game stretch for the Bears, it represents a chance to complete the sweep and improve to 8-3 on the season.

Earning that victory will require a step-up performance from backup quarterback Chase Daniel, who is slated to start with Mitch Trubisky nursing a shoulder injury. Daniel joined the Bears in the offseason specifically because of his familiarity with the system implemented by Matt Nagy, who he worked with in Kansas City. Now we’ll get to see firsthand whether that comfort with Nagy’s schemes translates to success on the field for Daniel.

The good news is that he’ll still have the wide array of weapons that were at Trubisky’s disposal in the first half of the season. Don’t be surprised if Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen remain busy between an active running game and shorter passes that demand less of Daniel.

The Lions are coming off a narrow win over the Panthers and have shown the ability to beat solid teams (Packers, Patriots) at home this season. While they struggled a couple weeks ago in a 34-22 loss to the Bears, containing Matthew Stafford provides a challenge for opposing defenses.

How to watch Bears vs. Lions, Week 12

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

TV: CBS

Live stream: CBS All-Access