Bears’ minicamp kicking derby leaves only an unsettled cloud of dust

After three days of rookie mini-camp practices at Halas Hall, the elephant is still in the room.

Bears coach Matt Nagy deserves credit for his open embrace of the search for a kicker following the Cody Parkey failure. It’s an unorthodox, unwieldy, awkward process that has been called a carnival and a circus. But Nagy’s transparency at least made the first stage of that process bearable if not entertaining. Just think what a disaster it would have been under John Fox.

Be that as it may, the rookie mini-camp kicking derby over the weekend underscored the difficulty of the task more than it identified an ultimate winner. Casey Bednarski, a tryout kicker from Minnesota State-Mankato via the College of DuPage, unofficially was the weekend kicking derby “winner” after hitting from 32, 43 and 48 yards in a field goal kick-off against Redford Jones in front of teammates at the end of practice Sunday. And it wasn’t enough to earn a contract from the Bears.

That’s an indicator of just how muddled this competition was. Elliott Fry, Chris Blewitt and Spencer Evans arguably were right with Bednarski in production. But even if somebody else’s list includes John Baron, Justin Yoon, Emmit Carpenter and Jones, nobody took such a big step forward to be considered the front-runner — or even look like a better option than Matt Bryant or the best veteran kickers likely available prior to the start of the season.

Casey Bednarski hit 40-of-50 field goal attempts at Minnesota State-Mankato, including a 63-yarder. He played two seasons at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. Bednarski was one of eight place-kickers who participated in the Bears' rookie mini-camp Friday-Sunday at Halas Hall. | Minnesota State-Mankato photo

On the contrary, at this point it remains to be seen if the Bears’ kicker against the Packers in Week 1 is even on the roster.

“A great question,” Nagy said. “I feel strongly that it will happen, but I don’t know. There’s so many things that can go on between now and the start of the season that I wish I could tell you I knew this was going to happen. But I really, honestly don’t have an answer for you on that.”

It only gets tougher from here as the Bears have to whittle the competition for OTAs — May 21-23, May 29-31 and June 4-7 — before the veteran mini-camp June 11-13. How many kickers will participate in OTAs? Even that was a tough question Sunday. “Anywhere from two to three maybe — four, who knows?” Nagy said. “It depends on what we see, what we decide on. But if it’s four, then it’s going to be close — we have to juggle how we want to work that with reps.”

Nagy appears comfortable having a rookie kicker on a team expected to make the playoffs. That could be a quandary in itself. Last year the Vikings dumped rookie kicker Daniel Carlson — a fifth-round draft pick — after two games in favor of veteran Dan Bailey because they were in win-now mode. Carlson resurfaced with the Raiders and made 16-of-17 field goals, including 3-of-3 from 50-plus yards.

But do the win-now Bears have the time to allow a kicker to develop if it comes to that? If Elliott Fry or Chris Blewitt or any of the mini-camp kickers struggles early, the pressure will be immense. That’s got to be part of the decision as well. How patient can the Bears afford to be?

“There’s certainly going to be a growth factor with anyone that doesn’t have experience,” Nagy said. “But there’s teams out there that have gone into the playoffs with kickers with no experience that have made big kicks. You just don’t know that until they have the opportunity.

“And it’s not fair to these rookie players to say, ‘Well, you can’t be our kicker because you’ve never had a chance before.’ But then, with that comes criticism that you went with a young kicker. So that’s a balance.”

In other words, this saga is far from over. As diligent as the Bears have been in correcting an error, this is one process that is hard to trust.