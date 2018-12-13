Bears predictions: Week 15 vs. the rival Packers

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ Week 15 game against the Packers:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bears, 27-17

The Bears are loaded for Packer. They can win the division by winning Sunday, which is incentive enough. But the chance to do so against Green Bay, the franchise that has owned them for too many years, doubles the incentive. Now, if only that Aaron Rodgers fellow plays nice. Season: 8-5.

RICK TELANDER

Bears, 24- 20

Aaron Rodgers talks to Mitch Trubisky after the Packers rallied to beat the Bears in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer/AP

In this 20,000th meeting of archrivals, it seems the pendulum may be swinging the Bears way for awhile. It’s fair to say the Packers are semi-rebuilding, except for ironman Rodgers. That’s a big “except for.” Season: 9-4.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears, 27-16

It’s time for the Bears to slay the dragon. If not now, when? They’re the better team. But a win requires a better performance from quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Season: 7-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears, 24-21 (OT)

The Packers have beaten the Bears in 15 of their last 17 meetings and nine of their last 10. With their slim playoff hopes on the line, Sunday will be their Super Bowl. The Bears, though, have been stewing about their Week 1 loss for three months. Season: 9-4

MARK POTASH

Bears, 27-24

The Bears have plenty of motivation: avenging the Week 1 loss at Lambeau Field and clinching the NFC North title. But the letdown factor and Rodgers figure to keep it close. Season: 9-4.