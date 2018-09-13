Bears predictions: Week 2 vs. Seahawks

Mitch Trubisky runs onto the field before a game against the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ “Monday Night Football” home opener against the Seahawks:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bears 24-23

When he wasn’t throwing interceptions in Week 1, Broncos quarterback Case Keenum was carving up the Seahawks with lots of short passes. Look for Bears coach Matt Nagy to give Mitch Trubisky the chance to get into a rhythm and reclaim any confidence he lost in the second half against the Packers. Record: 1-0.

RICK TELANDER

Bears 20-17

Let’s assume Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will look more like DeShone Kizer than Aaron Rodgers against the Bears D. And the Bears O realizes these games have second halves. Record: 1-0.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears, 24-20

The Bears are 3 ½ point favorites against the Seahawks, who are a vastly different team than the one that won Super Bowl XLVIII. Wilson was sacked six times in Week 1 against the Broncos, and he’ll be without his top receiver, Doug Baldwin, who has a torn MCL. Record: 0-1.

PATRICK FINLEY

Seahawks 18-17

The Bears have a new head coach and a quarterback who’s started 13 games in both college and pro. There’s no way to tell how they’ll handle Sunday’s loss. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have the NFL’s best “MNF” winning percentage, .719. Season record: 1-0.

MARK POTASH

Bears 24-17

The Bears are coming off a devastating loss, but they generally bounce back after losing at Lambeau — 7-1 in the Aaron Rodgers era — and are better equipped to respond this time, especially on defense. Season record: 1-0.