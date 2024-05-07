The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Yu Darvish's evaluation of Chicago resonating with Cubs' Shota Imanaga

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Yu Darvish's evaluation of Chicago resonating with Cubs' Shota Imanaga
San Diego Padres v Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 07: Shota Imanaga #18 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch in the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field on May 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Griffin Quinn/Getty

When Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga was weighing his options in free agency this winter, Padres pitcher Yu Darvish was one of the players he turned to for advice.

Imanaga said he asked more general questions at first, but once he’d chosen the Cubs, a team Darvish spent three seasons with, they talked about Chicago.

“He mentioned it was a great city, great fans,” Imanaga told the Sun-Times through interpreter Edwin Stanberry this week, as the Cubs and Padres faced off in a three-game series at Wrigley Field. “And even when Darvish had rough patches in Chicago, the fans were still supportive.”

Those rough patches came early in Darvish’s time with the Cubs. His last season before the team traded him to the Padres, Darvish finished second in National League Cy Young voting.

“I kind of understand now, after spending about two months with the team, why he spoke so highly,” Imanaga said, “because it is a great organization.”

Two years before Imanaga posted to MLB, right fielder Seiya Suzuki went through the same process. And he, too, turned to Darvish for advice.

“He’s fantastic,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said of Darvish. “I spent a bunch of time last year talking to him about various things, about this organization, about things we can do better.

“The respect he has from the Japanese players is pretty incredible. When you talk to them, who he was as a pitcher in Japan, the way he made the transition, the success he’s had, but also how he carries himself – and I think he really really likes to mentor guys. I think that’s a big part of it. So I really have a ton of respect for him.”

Darvish and Imanaga’s start days were staggered this week. Davish held the Cubs scoreless through five innings Monday. Then Imanaga held the Padres to two runs in seven-plus innings on Tuesday, with the only runs scoring on a homer to the Padres’ Jurickson Profar in the eigth inning. Imanaga received a standing ovation when he came out of the game, logging the deepest outing of his MLB career.

“Obviously he’s had a lot of success so far, but I also think the way he pitches is really fun to watch,” Hoyer said of Imanaga, already a fan favorite. “He’s excited, he pumps strikes in there, he’s aggressive with how he pitches, and it’s an appealing style, and I think that resonates. …It’s been a great start, and I’m glad people gravitated towards watching him.”

Palencia to IL

Cubs reliever Daniel Palencia said on the last pitch he threw in the Cubs’ 6-3 loss on Monday he felt tightness in his shoulder.

“Hopefully it’s nothing crazy so I’ll be back soon,” Palencia said Tuesday.

The Cubs put Palencia on the 15-day IL Tuesday with what they listed as a strained right shoulder, but manager Craig Counsell said the team was still in the process of “diagnosing what exactly happened.”

“The symptoms were a little unique, frankly,” Counsell said. “Last night our thought was just to let it calm down after a night and then kind of see how he reported today.”

Palencia was scheduled to see the doctor Tuesday. Counsell said Palencia would likely have to undergo further testing.

Pitchers progressing

Left-handers Jordan Wicks (strained left forearm) and Drew Smyly (right hip impingement) threw bullpen sessions on Tuesday, the Cubs announced. It represented an important new step in their rehab progressions.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs activate Cody Bellinger from 10-day IL in step toward returning 'best team'
Justin Steele returns from IL, but Cubs squander his strong start in 6-3 loss to Padres
Cubs manager Craig Counsell: There's a chance Cody Bellinger could return from IL this homestand
Dansby Swanson starting to see progress as he works through hitting slump
Starter Javier Assad helps Cubs earn series victory against Brewers
Patrick Wisdom delivers in eighth inning to help Cubs beat Brewers
The Latest
BEY-09XX23-15.jpg
News
Three Chicago area buildings among state's most at-risk historic locations
The nonprofit Landmarks Illinois released a list of 10 most endangered landmarks on Tuesday. The list includes the Portage Theater, the Sears Administration Building and the Libby, McNeill and Libby canning factory.
By Isabel Funk
 
FILE - This Wednesday, May 21, 2014 file photo shows merit badges and a rainbow-colored neckerchief slider on a Boy Scout uniform outside the headquarters of Amazon in Seattle. A Delaware judge is facing a host of controversial and complex issues as she weighs whether to approve the Boy Scouts of America’s bankruptcy reorganization plan. The BSA sought bankruptcy protection more than two years ago to stave off a flood of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by Scout leaders and volunteers. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
News
Boy Scouts of America changing name to more-inclusive Scouting America
The organization steeped in tradition has made seismic changes after decades of turmoil, from finally allowing gay youth to welcoming girls throughout its ranks.
By Jamie Stengle | Associated Press
 
From a scene on “Chicago Fire.” | NBC
Movies and TV
Eamonn Walker exiting ‘Chicago Fire’ as series regular
Eamonn Walker, an original cast member of the hit series, portrays Chief Wallace Boden. He’s expected to return in a recurring role.
By Jessica Ma
 
Chef Danny Bullock, owner of Bull Young Bourbon, pose for a photo alongside his whiskey, Bull Young Bourbon at Thornton Distilling Co. at 400 E Margaret St. in Thornton, Thursday, April 4, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
The Sip
Chicago’s Black-owned whiskey brands are breaking down barriers in the alcohol industry
Launched within the last four years, Alexander James, Bull Young Bourbon and Renard Whiskey are carving out space in a historically exclusive industry.
By Erica Thompson
 
Renderings of the proposed new Bears stadium
Bears Stadium
Friends of the Parks 'prepared to fight for the lakefront' in battle for new Bears domed stadium
The group that blocked George Lucas from building a museum on Soldier Field’s south parking lot says the stadium project could ultimately end up in court — even if filing another lawsuit is “not the first thing you want to do.”
By Fran Spielman
 