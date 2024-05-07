Yu Darvish's evaluation of Chicago resonating with Cubs' Shota Imanaga

When Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga was weighing his options in free agency this winter, Padres pitcher Yu Darvish was one of the players he turned to for advice.

Imanaga said he asked more general questions at first, but once he’d chosen the Cubs, a team Darvish spent three seasons with, they talked about Chicago.

“He mentioned it was a great city, great fans,” Imanaga told the Sun-Times through interpreter Edwin Stanberry this week, as the Cubs and Padres faced off in a three-game series at Wrigley Field. “And even when Darvish had rough patches in Chicago, the fans were still supportive.”

Those rough patches came early in Darvish’s time with the Cubs. His last season before the team traded him to the Padres, Darvish finished second in National League Cy Young voting.

“I kind of understand now, after spending about two months with the team, why he spoke so highly,” Imanaga said, “because it is a great organization.”

Two years before Imanaga posted to MLB, right fielder Seiya Suzuki went through the same process. And he, too, turned to Darvish for advice.

“He’s fantastic,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said of Darvish. “I spent a bunch of time last year talking to him about various things, about this organization, about things we can do better.

“The respect he has from the Japanese players is pretty incredible. When you talk to them, who he was as a pitcher in Japan, the way he made the transition, the success he’s had, but also how he carries himself – and I think he really really likes to mentor guys. I think that’s a big part of it. So I really have a ton of respect for him.”

Darvish and Imanaga’s start days were staggered this week. Davish held the Cubs scoreless through five innings Monday. Then Imanaga held the Padres to two runs in seven-plus innings on Tuesday, with the only runs scoring on a homer to the Padres’ Jurickson Profar in the eigth inning. Imanaga received a standing ovation when he came out of the game, logging the deepest outing of his MLB career.

“Obviously he’s had a lot of success so far, but I also think the way he pitches is really fun to watch,” Hoyer said of Imanaga, already a fan favorite. “He’s excited, he pumps strikes in there, he’s aggressive with how he pitches, and it’s an appealing style, and I think that resonates. …It’s been a great start, and I’m glad people gravitated towards watching him.”

Palencia to IL

Cubs reliever Daniel Palencia said on the last pitch he threw in the Cubs’ 6-3 loss on Monday he felt tightness in his shoulder.

“Hopefully it’s nothing crazy so I’ll be back soon,” Palencia said Tuesday.

The Cubs put Palencia on the 15-day IL Tuesday with what they listed as a strained right shoulder, but manager Craig Counsell said the team was still in the process of “diagnosing what exactly happened.”

“The symptoms were a little unique, frankly,” Counsell said. “Last night our thought was just to let it calm down after a night and then kind of see how he reported today.”

Palencia was scheduled to see the doctor Tuesday. Counsell said Palencia would likely have to undergo further testing.

Pitchers progressing

Left-handers Jordan Wicks (strained left forearm) and Drew Smyly (right hip impingement) threw bullpen sessions on Tuesday, the Cubs announced. It represented an important new step in their rehab progressions.