Bears to release kicker Cody Parkey

The Bears are releasing embattled kicker Cody Parkey, sources confirmed to the Sun-Times.

Parkey missed eight field goals — including a 43-yard double-doink kick that would have beaten the Eagles in the first round of the playoffs — and three extra points in his first season with the Bears. His appearance on NBC’s “Today” show five days after the playoff loss rankled Bears brass.

“For me, you understand that we always talk about a ‘we’ and not a ‘me’ thing,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said last month. “And we always talk as a team, we win as a team, we lose as a team.

“You know, I just, I didn’t necessarily think that that was too much of a ‘we’ thing.”

Bears kicker Cody Parkey reacts after missing a field-goal attempt in the final moments of his team's 16-15 playoff loss to the Eagles on Jan. 6. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

At that moment, it was clear that Parkey’s days in a Bears uniform were numbered.

The Bears signed Parkey to a four-year, $15 million deal last March, giving him $9 million in guarantees. Cutting him will result in $5.187 million in dead cap money next year, per Spotrac.com. Still, it’s a price the Bears are willing to pay to hit reset on a position they vowed to improve.

The Bears weren’t shy about their desire to bring in competition at the kicker position. They signed Redford Jones, a rookie kicker, in late January, and now figure to be active on the free agent market when the league year begins next month.

“That position is an emphasis for us,” general manager Ryan Pace said in January. “We understand we need to get better, get more production out of that position. Matt talks about it all the time: There’s so much parity in our league, so many close games, the kicker position is critical. We know we need to get better there and it’ll be an area of focus.”

Parkey hit the upright six times last season — on two extra points and two field goals in the same game against the Lions, once in the season finale against the Vikings and once in the playoff game, though replay showed the ball was tipped by Eagles defensive lineman Treyvon Hester.

His “Today” show appearance, which was not arranged through the Bears, also landed with a thud. He answered five minutes of questions about his reaction to the miss.

At one point, “Today” host Savannah Guthrie gushed: “I think they should have MHPs — Most Honorable Player.”

“I feel worse than anybody about missing that kick, because I wanted to make it more than anybody,” Parkey said on the show. “At the end of the day, I’m going to hold my head high. When things aren’t going my way, I’m going to continue to think positive and keep swinging.”

Parkey, who returned home to Florida after the season, said on the morning show that he was sorry for the playoff miss.

“I saw it hit the upright, and it hit the crossbar, and I’m like, ‘Surely, it will go in,’” he said. “Unfortunately, it bounces toward me. I’m disappointed I let the fans, my teammates and the organization down, but I’ll continue to keep my head held high.”

Among the kickers the Bears could pursue to take his place is Robbie Gould, though he told the Sun-Times earlier this month that “I think there’s a mutual understanding” that we wants to return to the 49ers. They could offer him the franchise tag or agree to a long-term contract with Gould, whom the Bears dumped before the 2016 season.

Gould said he felt for Parkey — he was in attendance for the Eagles game.

“Does it really matter to how he kicked or his football career that he went on a morning show? Probably not,” Gould said. “But that’s what we like to talk about and that’s what we like to do in Chicago. We like to have these stories of competitive newspapers and radio stations. But I get it. I’m sure he woulda loved to have made the kick.”