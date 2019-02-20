Bears expected to release tight end Dion Sims: report

The Bears are expected to release veteran tight end Dion Sims before the start of the new league year in a move to free up salary cap space, reports NFL Network. Parting ways with Sims will provide the franchise with additional flexibility this offseason because he was due to make $6 million in 2019, the last year of the three-year deal he signed in March 2017.

Sims joined the Bears as a free agent two years ago after playing the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins. He started all 14 games he appeared in with Chicago during the 2017 season under coach John Fox and recorded 15 catches for 180 yards.

But after the team hired coach Matt Nagy, signed Trey Burton and got back a healthy Adam Shaheen last year, there was little room for Sims in the passing game in a season cut short by a concussion. He appeared in just eight games and was targeted through the air four times all season. Instead, Sims largely filled the role of a blocking tight end when he did get on the field.

With Burton and Shaheen set to return for the 2019 season, Sims was expected to be a salary cap casualty given his relatively high price tag.

The Bears have several prominent free agents this offseason, including defensive backs Adrian Amos and Bryce Callahan, who could potentially return if the numbers are right. Freeing up millions by releasing Sims helps that cause, and as NFL Network pointed out, doing it earlier helps the veteran pursue other opportunities in free agency.