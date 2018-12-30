With others hurt, rookie WR Javon Wims made timely plays for Bears offense

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a stop route that could turn into the start of good things for Bears rookie receiver Javon Wims.

On third-and-six from the Bears’ 46, quarterback Mitch Trubisky turned to Wims, who beat veteran cornerback Trae Waynes for a 16-yard gain.

It was a big catch made by an inexperienced receiver during a game-defining drive for the Bears in their 24-10 win against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

“It wasn’t anything extra,” Wims said. “I got a spot I have to be at to stay on the quarterback’s timing. That’s what I did.”

Bears WR Javon Wims caught four passes for 32 yards against the Vikings. | Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

It was all part of an impressive day for Wims. He also made a nine-yard catch on third-and-seven from the Vikings’ 17 during the same drive — one that lasted 9:05 and included 16 plays. Two plays later, running back Tarik Cohen scored on a three-yard run.

Better yet, the Bears needed a receiver to step up and contribute after Anthony Miller (left shoulder) and Taylor Gabriel (ribs) were injured. Neither Miller nor Gabriel played in the second half. Top receiver Allen Robinson (ribs) also was inactive.

“We’re deep at the wide-receiver position,” said Wims, who was inactive for 11 games this season, including six of the last seven. “Any one of us at any given moment could step in and fill a void for the team.”

Wims finished with four catches on four targets for 32 yards. Kevin White also made an impressive 22-yard reception in the first quarter.

Gabriel still led the Bears with four catches for 61 yards. It included a 40-yard reception on third down down to the Vikings’ 1.

Gabriel said that his right shoulder was injured on the play, though coach Matt Nagy later said that Gabriel was dealing with a ribs injury.

Miller injured his left shoulder when he fell out of bounds on a run for a one-yard loss during the Bears’ fourth play from scrimmage. It’s the same shoulder that Miller dislocated in Week 3 against the Cardinals.

“I feel good about them,” Nagy said. “But I can’t say that for sure because we have to look at them a little further. But I feel confident that they’ll be OK.”

If not, the Bears apparently found something in Wims on Sunday.

“He balled, man,” Gabriel said. “To make those clutch plays and to not play all season and for him to come into such an intense environment, it’s just big ups to him and his preparation throughout the week.”