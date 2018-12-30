Bears keep Vikings out of postseason with win, will face Eagles in playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Nagy insisted he was going to Minnesota to win.

He was right.

Even with little to gain in terms of playing seeding, the Bears head coach played his starters for most of the game Sunday and bludgeoned the Bears’ division rivals, 24-10, to keep the Vikings out of the playoffs.

The Bears, who were cemented into the No. 3 seed of the NFC playoffs when the Rams blew out the 49ers on Sunday, will host the defending Super Bowl champions next weekend. The Eagles, who needed to beat the Redskins and hope for a Bears win, got exactly that. They’ll be the No. 6 seed after beating the Redskins 24-0 to win their third-straight game.

The day and time of the Bears-Eagles game will be announced later Sunday.

The Bears’ 12-4 record marks their best regular-season finish since 2006, when they won 13 games before eventually losing to the Colts in the Super Bowl. They won 11 games in 2010, the last time they reached the playoffs. The Bears lost in the NFC title game to the Packers.

Playing down three injured receivers, quarterback Mitch Trubisky all but buried the Vikings by orchestrating a scoring drive that lasted a season-high 9:05 in the fourth quarter. The Bears converted five third downs on the way to a three-yard Tarik Cohen run. When the Bears made their two-point conversion — on a pass to inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, no less — they went ahead, 21-10 with about eight minutes to play.

Trubisky went 18-for-26 for 163 passing yards and an 85.9 passer rating.

After forcing a turnover on downs, Nagy pulled many of his offensive starters and kicked and had kicker Cody Parkey make a 42-yard field goal with 4:29 to go.

The Bears entered the game knowing they faced a potentially unusual Sunday. The only way the Bears could improve upon their No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs was if the Rams lost to the 49ers at home. Nagy put a staffer in charge of following the game, but said he didn’t want any score updates until halftime.

While the Bears were in the locker room at halftime, the 49ers scored to go down 28-10, only for the Rams to add a field goal at the gun to go ahead by 21.

The Bears had dominated the first half against the Vikings, scoring on their first drive of the game by riding running back Jordan Howard. Howard had a 42-yard gain to get the Bears to the Vikings’ 22, and finished the possession with a six-yard touchdown run.

Howard scored the Bears’ second touchdown, too, on a one-yard run that capped an 85-yard, 5:39 drive in the second quarter. He scored after Taylor Gabriel, who would later leave with a shoulder injury, caught a 41-yard pass that was first called a touchdown and then, after replay, marked him down at the 1.

Parkey missed the extra point — off the upright again.

The Bears defense smothered the Vikings, holding them to a mere field goal — a 45-yarder by Dan Bailey in the second quarter’s final minute — in the first half.

The Bears allowed only 49 yards in the first half. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who completed 10-of-15 passes for only 44 yards, screamed back and forth with receiver Adam Thielen on the sideline before the team jogged to the locker room.

The Vikings went 92 yards on 12 plays — helped by a Khalil Mack roughing the passer call and a Prince Amukamara pass interference flag, both of which came on incompletions. One play after Dalvin Cook ran for two yards on fourth-and-1, Cousins found receiver Stefon Diggs for a two-yard touchdown.

The Bears got the ball back and started their nine-minute scoring drive.

They didn’t escape Sunday’s game completely unscathed. The Bears lost receivers Anthony Miller and Taylor Gabriel to shoulder injuries.