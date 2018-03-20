Bears WR Cam Meredith visits Colts

Given only an original-round tender as a restricted free agent, Bears receiver Cam Meredith visited the Colts on Tuesday, sources confirmed, leaving open the possibility that he could receive an offer sheet. If he does, the Bears would have the right to match. If they don’t, however, they won’t be entitled to compensation.

The Bears gave Meredith the tender last week, which would pay him $1.907 million for 2018.

Meredith, the former Illinois State quarterback, caught 66 passes for 888 yards in 2016. He was poised to be the team’s top receiver last year before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee — and partially tearing the medial collateral ligament — in the team’s third preseason game.

The Bears signed receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, but Meredith’s versatility — he can play the slot and outside positions — would seemingly make him valuable to the Bears in 2018. The 25-year-old could give Andrew Luck another dangerous target in Indianapolis along with No. 1 wideout T.Y. Hilton if they agree to a deal and Chicago declines to match.