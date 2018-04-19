If you haven’t heard of the Big 3 yet, you’re bound to soon.

The Big 3 exploded onto the basketball scene last season during its inaugural season.

Co-CEOs Jeff Kwatinetz and O’Shea Jackson — who is better known as Ice Cube — want basketball fans to know that the Big 3 is so much more than washed up professional players competing in a game of half court 3-on-3 ball.

“It isn’t a retirement league,” Kwatinetz said during a conference call Thursday. “It’s professional basketball.”

Ice Cube believes the Big 3 is a “viable option” for players who are out of an NBA job.

“Se want everybody to look at the Big 3 as an extension of basketball in the summer,” Ice Cube said. “Guys who don’t want to go overseas, guys who don’t want to end their careers … we want them to come to the Big 3. We consider it’s a better stage to showcase their talent in the summer.”

What’s the deal?

  • There are eight squads in the league. All the teams are made up of six former NBA players.
  • Games are played to 50 points and a team must win by at least two points. Teams will break for halftime once the first team reaches 25 points.
  • Players can make standard 2- or 3-point NBA shots. But unlike other leagues, the Big 3 also has a 4-point shot, which can be made from one of the three “4-Point Circles” around the court.
  • Trilogy will attempt to defend its championship title along with keeping the team’s perfect 10-0 record unblemished. Trilogy will return its roster with the addition of Dahntay Jones.

Schedule

Tickets go on sale Friday online on the Big 3’s website. Prices for Week 2 in Chicago range from $28 to $117, according to TicketMate.

  • Week 1 | June 22: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas
  • Week 2 | June 29: United Center | Chicago, Illinois
  • Week 3 | July 6: Oracle Arena | Oakland, California
  • Week 4 | July 13: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan
  • Week 5 | July 20: American Airlines Arena | Miami, Florida
  • Week 6 | July 27: Air Canada Centre | Toronto, Ontario
  • Week 7 | August 3: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
  • Week 8 | August 10: Infinite Energy Arena | Atlanta, Georgia
  • Week 9 | August 17: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas *Playoffs*
  • Week 10 | August 24: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York *Championship Finals*

Teams

  • Trilogy — coached by Rick Mahorn
    • Kenyon Martin*
    • Al Harrington**
    • Rashad McCants** 
    • James White
    • Dion Glover
    • Dahntay Jones
  • Killer 3s — coached by Charles Oakley
    • Chauncey Billups*
    • Stephen Jackson**
    • Metta World Peace**
    • Alan Anderson
    • Ryan Hollins
    • Mike James
  • 3’s Company — coached by Allen Iverson
    • DerMarr Johnson*
    • Baron Davis**
    • Drew Gooden**
    • Andre Emmett
    • Jason Maxiell
    • Derrick Byars
  • 3 Headed Monsters — coached by Gary Payton
    • Rashard Lewis*
    • Reggie Evans**
    • Damien Wilkens**
    • Kwame Brown
    • Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
    • Salim Stoudamire
  • Power — coached by Nancy Lieberman
    • Corey Maggette*
    • Cuttino Mobley**
    • Glen “Big Baby” Davis**
    • Chris “Birdman” Andersen
    • Quentin Richardson
    • Ryan Gomes
  • Ghost Ballers — coached by George “The Iceman” Gervin
    • Mike Bibby*
    • Ricky Davis**
    • Carlos Boozer**
    • Lee Nailon
    • Marcus Banks
    • Mario West
  • Tri-State — coached by Julius “Dr. J” Erving
    • Jermaine O’Neal*
    • Amar’e Stoudemire**
    • Nate Robinson**
    • David Hawkins
    • Robert Hite
    • Bonzi Wells
  •  Ball Hogs — coached by Rick Barry
    • Brian Scalabrine*
    • Josh Childress**
    • DeShawn Stevenson**
    • Andre Owens
    • Corsley Edwards
    • Jermaine Taylor

*Captain
**Co-Captain