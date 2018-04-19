If you haven’t heard of the Big 3 yet, you’re bound to soon.
The Big 3 exploded onto the basketball scene last season during its inaugural season.
Co-CEOs Jeff Kwatinetz and O’Shea Jackson — who is better known as Ice Cube — want basketball fans to know that the Big 3 is so much more than washed up professional players competing in a game of half court 3-on-3 ball.
“It isn’t a retirement league,” Kwatinetz said during a conference call Thursday. “It’s professional basketball.”
Ice Cube believes the Big 3 is a “viable option” for players who are out of an NBA job.
“Se want everybody to look at the Big 3 as an extension of basketball in the summer,” Ice Cube said. “Guys who don’t want to go overseas, guys who don’t want to end their careers … we want them to come to the Big 3. We consider it’s a better stage to showcase their talent in the summer.”
What’s the deal?
- There are eight squads in the league. All the teams are made up of six former NBA players.
- Games are played to 50 points and a team must win by at least two points. Teams will break for halftime once the first team reaches 25 points.
- Players can make standard 2- or 3-point NBA shots. But unlike other leagues, the Big 3 also has a 4-point shot, which can be made from one of the three “4-Point Circles” around the court.
- Trilogy will attempt to defend its championship title along with keeping the team’s perfect 10-0 record unblemished. Trilogy will return its roster with the addition of Dahntay Jones.
Schedule
Tickets go on sale Friday online on the Big 3’s website. Prices for Week 2 in Chicago range from $28 to $117, according to TicketMate.
- Week 1 | June 22: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas
- Week 2 | June 29: United Center | Chicago, Illinois
- Week 3 | July 6: Oracle Arena | Oakland, California
- Week 4 | July 13: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan
- Week 5 | July 20: American Airlines Arena | Miami, Florida
- Week 6 | July 27: Air Canada Centre | Toronto, Ontario
- Week 7 | August 3: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
- Week 8 | August 10: Infinite Energy Arena | Atlanta, Georgia
- Week 9 | August 17: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas *Playoffs*
- Week 10 | August 24: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York *Championship Finals*
Teams
- Trilogy — coached by Rick Mahorn
- Kenyon Martin*
- Al Harrington**
- Rashad McCants**
- James White
- Dion Glover
- Dahntay Jones
- Killer 3s — coached by Charles Oakley
- Chauncey Billups*
- Stephen Jackson**
- Metta World Peace**
- Alan Anderson
- Ryan Hollins
- Mike James
- 3’s Company — coached by Allen Iverson
- DerMarr Johnson*
- Baron Davis**
- Drew Gooden**
- Andre Emmett
- Jason Maxiell
- Derrick Byars
- 3 Headed Monsters — coached by Gary Payton
- Rashard Lewis*
- Reggie Evans**
- Damien Wilkens**
- Kwame Brown
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
- Salim Stoudamire
- Power — coached by Nancy Lieberman
- Corey Maggette*
- Cuttino Mobley**
- Glen “Big Baby” Davis**
- Chris “Birdman” Andersen
- Quentin Richardson
- Ryan Gomes
- Ghost Ballers — coached by George “The Iceman” Gervin
- Mike Bibby*
- Ricky Davis**
- Carlos Boozer**
- Lee Nailon
- Marcus Banks
- Mario West
- Tri-State — coached by Julius “Dr. J” Erving
- Jermaine O’Neal*
- Amar’e Stoudemire**
- Nate Robinson**
- David Hawkins
- Robert Hite
- Bonzi Wells
- Ball Hogs — coached by Rick Barry
- Brian Scalabrine*
- Josh Childress**
- DeShawn Stevenson**
- Andre Owens
- Corsley Edwards
- Jermaine Taylor
*Captain
**Co-Captain