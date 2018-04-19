Everything you need to know about Big 3 this summer

Commissioner Clyde Drexler (L) poses with BIG3 founders Ice Cube (C) and Jeff Kwatinetz after the BIG3 2018 Player Draft at Fox Sports Studio on April 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

If you haven’t heard of the Big 3 yet, you’re bound to soon.

The Big 3 exploded onto the basketball scene last season during its inaugural season.

Co-CEOs Jeff Kwatinetz and O’Shea Jackson — who is better known as Ice Cube — want basketball fans to know that the Big 3 is so much more than washed up professional players competing in a game of half court 3-on-3 ball.

“It isn’t a retirement league,” Kwatinetz said during a conference call Thursday. “It’s professional basketball.”

Ice Cube believes the Big 3 is a “viable option” for players who are out of an NBA job.

“Se want everybody to look at the Big 3 as an extension of basketball in the summer,” Ice Cube said. “Guys who don’t want to go overseas, guys who don’t want to end their careers … we want them to come to the Big 3. We consider it’s a better stage to showcase their talent in the summer.”

What’s the deal?

There are eight squads in the league. All the teams are made up of six former NBA players.

Games are played to 50 points and a team must win by at least two points. Teams will break for halftime once the first team reaches 25 points.

Players can make standard 2- or 3-point NBA shots. But unlike other leagues, the Big 3 also has a 4-point shot, which can be made from one of the three “4-Point Circles” around the court.

Trilogy will attempt to defend its championship title along with keeping the team’s perfect 10-0 record unblemished. Trilogy will return its roster with the addition of Dahntay Jones.

Schedule

Tickets go on sale Friday online on the Big 3’s website. Prices for Week 2 in Chicago range from $28 to $117, according to TicketMate.

Week 1 | June 22: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas

Week 2 | June 29: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

Week 3 | July 6 : Oracle Arena | Oakland, California

: Oracle Arena | Oakland, California Week 4 | July 13 : Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan

: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan Week 5 | July 20 : American Airlines Arena | Miami, Florida

: American Airlines Arena | Miami, Florida Week 6 | July 27 : Air Canada Centre | Toronto, Ontario

: Air Canada Centre | Toronto, Ontario Week 7 | August 3 : TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts Week 8 | August 10 : Infinite Energy Arena | Atlanta, Georgia

: Infinite Energy Arena | Atlanta, Georgia Week 9 | August 17 : American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas *Playoffs*

: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas Week 10 | August 24 : Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York *Championship Finals*

Teams

Trilogy — coached by Rick Mahorn Kenyon Martin* Al Harrington** Rashad McCants** James White Dion Glover Dahntay Jones

— coached by Rick Mahorn Killer 3s — coached by Charles Oakley Chauncey Billups* Stephen Jackson** Metta World Peace** Alan Anderson Ryan Hollins Mike James

— coached by Charles Oakley 3’s Company — coached by Allen Iverson DerMarr Johnson* Baron Davis** Drew Gooden** Andre Emmett Jason Maxiell Derrick Byars

— coached by Allen Iverson 3 Headed Monsters — coached by Gary Payton Rashard Lewis* Reggie Evans** Damien Wilkens** Kwame Brown Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf Salim Stoudamire

— coached by Gary Payton Power — coached by Nancy Lieberman Corey Maggette* Cuttino Mobley** Glen “Big Baby” Davis** Chris “Birdman” Andersen Quentin Richardson Ryan Gomes

— coached by Nancy Lieberman Ghost Ballers — coached by George “The Iceman” Gervin Mike Bibby* Ricky Davis** Carlos Boozer** Lee Nailon Marcus Banks Mario West

— coached by George “The Iceman” Gervin Tri-State — coached by Julius “Dr. J” Erving Jermaine O’Neal* Amar’e Stoudemire** Nate Robinson** David Hawkins Robert Hite Bonzi Wells

— coached by Julius “Dr. J” Erving Ball Hogs — coached by Rick Barry Brian Scalabrine* Josh Childress** DeShawn Stevenson** Andre Owens Corsley Edwards Jermaine Taylor

— coached by Rick Barry

*Captain

**Co-Captain