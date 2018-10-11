Blackhawks falter late in regulation, lose to Wild in OT, 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Asked what particular improvement he was looking for against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville was succinct.

“Our defense,” said Quenneville, whose team had allowed 14 goals in its first three games. “Our team defense is going to have to improve to be successful here tonight.”

As it turned out, Cam Ward was their best defender and looked like he would lead the Hawks to victory, but it wasn’t enough. Ryan Suter scored a shorthanded goal with the goalie pulled with 23.8 seconds left and Jason Zucker won it in overtime with a two-on-one goal as the Wild rallied for a 4-3 victory at Xcel Energy Center. Ward stopped 42-of-46 shots.

The Hawks’ top line of Jonathan Toews, DeBrincat and Dominik Kahun stayed on its hot roll. Toews had two assists to give him 12 points in the first four games of the season. Kahun scored his first NHL goal. And DeBrincat scored two goals to give him four for the season.

Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat, (second from right) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk during the first period

Thursday night at Xcel Enegy Center in St. Paul, MInn. | Jim Mone/AP

DeBrincat gave the Hawks (2-0-2) a 1-0 lead at 10:07 of the first period with a shot from the left side of the net off Toews’ feed across the slot. Toews drew a penalty as he was hassled by Ryan Suter on a drive to the net. But he stopped on a dime to get free of Suter and passed to DeBrincat for the delayed-penalty goal.

Toews was at it again just 2:43 later, when he fed Kahun for his first NHL goal for a 2-0 Blackhawks lead. DeBrincat’s long shot was stopped by Devan Dubnyk but the rebound went to Toews, whose backhand pass to Kahun at the right circle set up the goal at 12:50 of the period.

Down 2-0, the Wild (1-1-1) pushed pack, but Ward did his best work in the final eight minutes of the period to maintain the two-goal lead. He stopped Nino Niederreiter, Suter and Charlie Coyle from close range in one hairy flurry late in the period. Then stopped two more close-range shots in another flurry moments later. He stopped 16-of-16 shots in the period.

Ward was strong into the second period, but the Hawks’ offense withered and ultimately it cost them the lead before the period was out. The Wild broke through when Jason Zucker skated around Artem Anisimov and backhanded a pass across the slot to Eric Staal — open on the doorstep after Jan Rutta fell to the ice — for an easy tap-in at 13:19 of the period. Ward had stopped the Wild’s first 22 shots before that.

The Wild kept the pressure on and were rewarded for their zone time when Zucker scored the tying goal with 2.8 seconds left in the second period. The Hawks were unable to get control of the puck in the final seconds and this time Staal fed Sucker for a close-in shot that beat Ward for a 2-2 tie.

The Hawks were held to nine shots in the second period. They had a few chances. On a power play, Toews fed Nick. Schmaltz for a point-blank shot from the left side, but Dubnyk made the save. A big shot by Duncan Keith yielded a rebound for Anisimov in front of the net. But Anisimov was unable to get a backhand shot on net.

Rookie Alexandre Fortin, playing in his first NHL game, made his biggest impact when he took a stretch pass and used his speed to beat a defender for a shot from close range on the move, but Dubnyk made the save.

A tripping call on Wild center Eric Fehr gave the Hawks the power-play opportunity they needed. After failing to score on their first 13 power plays, the Hawks needed only 10 seconds to score, with Patrick Kane passing to DeBrincat for a one-time slap shot from 29 feet out for the 3-2 lead.