Bobby Portis sends Nikola Mirotic to hospital after altercation

Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic had a physical altercation in practice Tuesday that ended with Portis allegedly throwing a punch to Mirotic’s face and sending the starting forward to the hospital.

The punch broke two bones in Mirotic’s face, and he went through concussion testing before finally being sent home. The Bulls said Mirotic will likely need surgery. The early diagnosis was the 26-year-old would miss at least a few weeks, but there was still no indication on if Mirotic would have to wear a mask when he does return.

As for Portis, he can expect a stiff punishment from the team, as witnesses said it started as a shoving match between the two before Portis threw a cheap shot.

Not exactly the best timing for a Bulls team that felt like this camp had brought them closer together, and especially not good timing with their season starting in Toronto on Thursday.

With Mirotic sidelined and Portis possibly suspended, rookie Lauri Markkanen will likely get the starting nod in the game against the Raptors.