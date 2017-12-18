Browns looking for win, hoping to ruin plans for 0-16 parade

CLEVELAND — Not everyone loves a parade.

With the Browns two losses from an imperfect 0-16 season, some Cleveland fans are planning to “celebrate” the inglorious accomplishment with a one-lap parade around FirstEnergy Stadium next month.

The group recently received a donation of more than $7,000 from Excedrin to fund the event.

The fans had a similar parade scheduled last year before the Browns pulled out a Christmas Eve win over the then-San Diego Chargers and finished 1-15. The Browns are hoping to avoid joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in NFL history to lose all 16 games.

A Cleveland Browns fan reacts in the second half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Browns, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. Baltimore won 27-10. | David Richard/AP

Browns center JC Tretter said Monday that he and his teammates hope to ruin the perverse parade again with a win on Sunday in Chicago. Tretter said he’s not a fan of the idea, “but it doesn’t offend me. They can plan whatever they want, but I hope we ruin it.”

The Browns play host to the Bears noon Sunday.