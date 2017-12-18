Browns looking for win, hoping to ruin plans for 0-16 parade
CLEVELAND — Not everyone loves a parade.
With the Browns two losses from an imperfect 0-16 season, some Cleveland fans are planning to “celebrate” the inglorious accomplishment with a one-lap parade around FirstEnergy Stadium next month.
The group recently received a donation of more than $7,000 from Excedrin to fund the event.
The fans had a similar parade scheduled last year before the Browns pulled out a Christmas Eve win over the then-San Diego Chargers and finished 1-15. The Browns are hoping to avoid joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in NFL history to lose all 16 games.
Browns center JC Tretter said Monday that he and his teammates hope to ruin the perverse parade again with a win on Sunday in Chicago. Tretter said he’s not a fan of the idea, “but it doesn’t offend me. They can plan whatever they want, but I hope we ruin it.”
The Browns play host to the Bears noon Sunday.