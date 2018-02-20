Bulls point guard Cameron Payne set to make season debut Thursday

Bulls point guard Cameron Payne is set to make his season debut Thursday against the 76ers after he foot surgery sidelined him for nearly two-thirds of the season. He’ll play secondary to Bulls starting point guard Kris Dunn.

Payne, who had his second surgery on his right foot in September, played three games with the Windy City Bulls before he was recalled last week. Payne showed promise, averaging 21 points, four assists and four rebounds per contest with the Bulls’ G-League affiliate, but he still has a lot to prove.

Payne, who was once considered general manager Gar Forman’s “point guard of the future,” only averaged 33.3 percent from the field in the 11 games he played for the Bulls last season. He didn’t look too good in the 2017 Summer League either where he went 9-for-26 with seven turnovers in two games before leaving prematurely for personal reasons.

Coach Fred Hoiberg said he wants to see Payne play with confidence, but noted that it’ll take him to time to get conditioned to the game.

Vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said he has high expectations for Payne, who is the last remaining piece of last year’s Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“We want to see him as a point guard especially when you’re running with that second unit the way Fred wants to play,” Paxson said Tuesday. “His role is to get us into offense quickly, efficiently and to make the right play with the ball. You don’t want to be a high turnover guy.”

