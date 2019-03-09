C.J. Sapong saves Fire, delivers 1-1 draw in home opener

It was cold, windy and generally unpleasant Saturday at SeatGeek Stadium. C.J. Sapong made sure it wasn’t an entirely lost day for the Fire.

Sapong’s goal in the last minute of stoppage time gave the Fire a 1-1 draw with Orlando City in their home opener at SeatGeek Stadium. Orlando City took the lead in the 47th minute on a Dom Dwyer goal that was created by what appeared to be a miscommunication between Fire goalie David Ousted and defender Johan Kappelhof. Ousted and Kappelhof converged on a bouncing ball at the edge of the 18-yard box but neither made a play for it, allowing Dwyer to tap the ball into an empty net.

The Fire’s task was made harder in the 64th minute after left back Jorge Corrales was handed a straight red card for his challenge on Orlando City’s Ruan. Saturday was the second straight rough game for Corrales, who struggled during the Fire’s 2-1 loss to the LA Galaxy.

But unlike last week when the Fire couldn’t grab a point, Sapong made sure they got their first point of the season.

Attacker Przemysław Frankowski, who starred in that loss at the LA Galaxy, did not start because of a knock he picked during Friday’s practice, and he was missed. On a day when long passes had to contend with a steadily biting wind, Frankowski’s speed would’ve helped the Fire’s attack.

Sapong started in place of Frankowski, who did enter in the 68th minute.

Nemanja Nikolic, who did not start the opener due to the birth of a child, was back in the opening 11. And it was Nikolic who had the best chances in an otherwise-uneventful scoreless first half. The biggest opportunity came when Aleksandar Katai drove to the Orlando City end-line and centered for Nikolic, but his left-footed try went past the left post.