Can Kyle Schwarber’s glove play big enough to earn him more time at the plate?

MESA, Ariz. – A leaner, meaner Kyle Schwarber has the early stolen base lead in the Cactus League. A sign of the things to come for the slugging left fielder? The result we’re going to see after all that work in the offseason?

“It’s not a big goal,” he deadpanned. “The situation just dictated it.”

Whether Schwarber has what it takes to reach a career high in steals with, say, four this year, the real goals involve how he moves in the outfield – and how much difference that makes in his playing time and overall production.

Schwarber says he doesn’t know how much weight he’s lost since embarking on a program over the winter as heavy on nutrition and portion sizes as weight training and running.

Kyle Schwarzer / John Antonoff photo

What he does know is that he’s moving better on the field – whether it’s on the bases or in the outfield.

“I feel that’s going to be a big key for me,” he said. “I would say a goal is to be really good at defense. I want to be a really solid defender out there and be out there and make those plays and go shake hands at the end of the game.

“I don’t want to be the National League DH, know what I mean?”

Most Cubs fans know exactly what he means. For all the talk about his first-half struggles last year, in and out of the leadoff spot, Schwarber finished with a strong second half and a 30-homer season that ease many would-be concerns over his hitting as he prepares for 2018.

If his fielding can catch up, more at-bats are almost sure to follow if for no other reason than he might not get lifted for a late defensive replacement as often.

He has been putting in extra time with outfield coaches Doug Dascenzo and Will Venable and, he says, paying close attention to how the Cubs’ more accomplished outfielders do their jobs.

“I just want to go out there and finish that game,” he said. “I take pride in what I do. I’m an outfielder now. That’s my job. I want to go out there and be really good in the outfield, and not leave anything out.

“That was kind of what this offseason was about. It wasn’t the year I wanted it to be, so try to control what I can control. That’s what I’m doing now. Just go out there and work on defense and just try to keep getting better and play really good defense.”

Today’s lineup vs. Mariners’ Felix Hernandez:

(Sloan Park)

CF Albert Almora Jr.

3B Kris Bryant

1B Anthony Rizzo

SS Addison Russell

RF Jason Heyward

2B Javy Baez

DH Efren Navarro

C Victor Caratini

LF Peter Bourjos

(P Tyler Chatwood)

