Champions Classic: Previewing Duke, Michigan State, Kentucky, Kansas

Breaking down the teams in the Champions Classic at the United Center.

GAME 1 No. 2 Michigan State (1-0) vs. No. 1 Duke (2-0)

When: 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Odds: Duke by 1 1/2. Duke Last season: 28-9, lost to South Carolina in NCAA Tournament second round

Blue Devils Coach: Mike Krzyzewski

Atlantic Coast Conference Who’s gone: G Luke Kennard, G Frank Jackson, G Matt Jones, F Jayson Tatum, F Harry Giles, F Amile Jefferson, C Chase Jeter

F Marvin Bagley III started college a year early and Duke unretired Danny Ferry’s No. 35 jersey to give to him; G Gary Trent Jr. is the son of the “Shaq of the MAC” at Ohio University who played nearly a decade in the NBA; F Wendell Carter Jr. was rated as the nation’s No. 4 overall recruit by multiple evaluation services. The Skinny: Duke loaded up on potential one-and-done freshmen — players who likely could enter the draft after one season in Durham — for the third time in four years to replace the three they lost to the pros during the offseason. Duke is traditionally a perimeter-oriented program, but the strength of this team will be on the interior and the Blue Devils will go as far as Bagley and Carter can carry them.

Spartans. Coach: Tom Izzo

Big Ten. Who’s gone: G Eron Harris, G Alvin Ellis, F Matt Van Dyk.

Four of the top five and eight of the top 10 scorers from last season. F Miles Bridges turned down a chance to be an NBA lottery pick to return for his sophomore season. Bridges is the Big Ten preseason player of the year and a national player of the year candidate. F Nick Ward averaged nearly 14 points and six-plus rebounds as a freshman, trailing only Bridges on the team. Ward joined Bridges on the preseason All-Big Ten team. Who’s new: F Jaren Jackson and F Xavier Tillman are talented enough as freshmen to be key players on a loaded team. The 6-11, 242-pound Jackson is projected by some as top-five pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Izzo said the 6-8, 260-pound Tillman was the biggest surprise in early practices.

F Jaren Jackson and F Xavier Tillman are talented enough as freshmen to be key players on a loaded team. The 6-11, 242-pound Jackson is projected by some as top-five pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Izzo said the 6-8, 260-pound Tillman was the biggest surprise in early practices. The Skinny: Izzo, a Hall of Fame coach, has a good shot to win his second national championship, reach his eighth Final Four and win his first Big Ten regular season title since 2012.

Izzo, a Hall of Fame coach, has a good shot to win his second national championship, reach his eighth Final Four and win his first Big Ten regular season title since 2012. This season: (1-0). Michigan State opened the season with a 98-66 win over North Florida behind Bridges’ 20 points and 10 rebounds. GAME 2 No. 4 Kansas (1-0) vs. No. 7 Kentucky (2-0)

When: 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Odds: Kansas by 3.