Check out Lauri Markkanen’s sweet Nikes ahead of NBA Rising Stars Game

NBA All-Star Weekend kicks into high gear Friday with the NBA Rising Stars Challenge at Staple Center in Los Angeles. The 7 p.m. tipoff will be broadcasted and live-streamed on TNT.

Lauri Markkanen, who was the lone Bull invited to participate in All-Star Weekend activities, showed off a sweet pair of Nikes before the game Friday evening.

Markkanen’s sneakers have a graffiti theme and are orange and black with yellow accents. The words “world” and “rising star” are also written on the top of his toes.

Check the shoes out for yourself:

Markkanen has been a bright spot for the Bulls during their rebuild. He’s in the running for the league’s Rookie of the Year award, although odds are he’ll get beat out by Ben Simmons or Donovan Mitchell.

Markkanen 32-to-1 chance of receiving enough votes to edge out the competition to receive the prestigious honor as compared to Simmons, who is 5-to-4 odds and Mitchell, who is 5-to-3, according to MyTopSportsbooks.com. He entered the All-Star break fourth in rookie scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game and second in rebounding (7.7) and in three-pointers made per game (2.2).