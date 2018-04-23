Former Chicago Bear Jay (no, not Cutler) Feely apologized Sunday for posting a photo on Twitter featuring him holding a gun with his daughter and his daughter’s prom date.
On Saturday night, Feely posted the photo with the caption “Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys.”
The tweet garnered more than 12,000 replies — not all positive.
On Sunday morning, Feely, 41, posted a statement on Twitter saying the post was meant to be a joke.
“The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking. I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue,” Feely said.
Feely, a placekicker, played 14 years in the NFL for several teams before ending his career with the Chicago Bears in 2014.