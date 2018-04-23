Former Chicago Bear Jay Feely says gun in prom photo was meant as a joke

Former NFL player Jay Feely sparked a lot of feelings on he internet after posting a photo of himself holding a gun with his daughter and his daughter's prom date over the weekend. | photo from Jay Feely's Twitter account

Former Chicago Bear Jay (no, not Cutler) Feely apologized Sunday for posting a photo on Twitter featuring him holding a gun with his daughter and his daughter’s prom date.

On Saturday night, Feely posted the photo with the caption “Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys.”

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

The tweet garnered more than 12,000 replies — not all positive.

On Sunday morning, Feely, 41, posted a statement on Twitter saying the post was meant to be a joke.

“The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking. I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue,” Feely said.

Feely, a placekicker, played 14 years in the NFL for several teams before ending his career with the Chicago Bears in 2014.