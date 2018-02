Chris Long is wearing an Allen Iverson jersey and ‘fur’ coat to Eagles parade

Chris Long is ready for the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade.

No doubt Philadelphia is going to be lit for their first-ever Super Bowl parade Thursday and their heroes are not about to let down the fans.

Eagles defensive end Chris Long, who rode the parade route with the Patriots last season, quickly transitioned to Philly mode, rocking an Allen Iverson 76ers jersey under a full-length fake fur coat.

I feel like Ric Flair and Tormund in this fake fur coat — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 8, 2018

Defensive tackle Beau Allen decided to go with a patriotic look.

The finest American outfit for the finest American city #PhillyPhilly pic.twitter.com/C2stpbasai — Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) February 8, 2018

Center Jason Kelce’s mummer outfit took things to a whole new level.