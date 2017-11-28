Coach Fred Hoiberg cools down the Zach LaVine return hype

Tuesday was just another reminder of cooling down on the Zach LaVine excitement.

One day after having his toughest practice since being cleared by doctors for full contact last week, LaVine was feeling it before the game with the Suns.

Sore hamstrings, sore quads, all wrapped up into a dose of reality that the hope of returning earlier than anticipated needs to be tempered.

“We just have to be really careful about not overloading him too early in this process as he returns to the floor,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of LaVine. “But he’s itching to get back. He’s a competitor, he’s a worker, he’s a kid that always wants to be out on the floor doing extra stuff, but yeah, we’re going to have to hold him back a little bit as we go along, and just continue to progress.’’

LaVine suffered the torn left anterior cruciate ligament last February, and the initial timetable set him at a late December return.

Because of how well he was healing up and attacking the rehab, however, an early December return sounded like a possibility at the start of the season. Heck, LaVine even deemed himself a possible opening night starter back in July while he was out at Summer League.

Considering the Bulls entered the night with the worst record in the NBA, and the fact that there’s no reason to rush LaVine back from a tanking standpoint, it’s about being as cautious as possible at this point.

“I think it all depends on how he continues to respond as we increase his workload, so you kind of have that [late December] date in our mind as far as when we can get him back, but obviously we’ll adjust depending how he comes out of these workouts,’’ Hoiberg said.

The workouts Hoiberg was detailing were not only the one-on-ones with the likes of Antonio Blakeney and Quincy Pondexter, but also LaVine spending the next few days practicing with the Windy City Bulls while his teammates head off to Denver.

It’s about getting LaVine’s rhythm back, and more importantly, his conditioning.

“He told me he’s the best-conditioned player on the team after [Monday’s] practice,’’ Hoiberg said. “I said, ‘No you’re not, you’re the worst-conditioned player on the team.’ So he’s got a long way to go as far as that’s concerned, as would anybody that’s in this stage of the rehab process.’’

One and done

Hoiberg said that LaVine has dominated in his one-on-one showdowns with teammates, but Blakeney had a slightly different version.

“Oh yeah, we’re going to talk trash when we’re competing,’’ Blakeney said. “He’s going to win some, I’m going to win some, so you need some trash talking going around.’’

What Blakeney wouldn’t debate was LaVine’s pure athleticism.

“Oh yeah, for sure,’’ Blakeney said, when asked if it’s hard not to get caught up in what LaVine’s capable of above the rim. “Just watching him do crazy dunks and stuff like that, definitely, definitely.’’