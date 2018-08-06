Cole Hamels shows up for Cubs just in the nick of time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jon Lester carried the Cubs’ starting rotation for half the season without any consistent production from the rest of the vaunted group.

Now he’s slumping. And big free-agent acquisition Yu Darvish is still on the disabled list. And the other free-agent acquisition, Tyler Chatwood, has been relegated to the bullpen.

Enter Cole Hamels.

The once-dominant, aging left-hander the team was able to acquire at the trade deadline looks more critical than ever for the Cubs’ hopes of surviving a crowded field of playoff contenders in the National League.

Hamels Monday night in Kansas City

One night after Lester had another rough outing in a loss to the last-place Padres, Hamels didn’t have the same kind of swing-and-miss stuff as he did in his nine-strikeout debut for the Cubs last week.

But the four-time All-Star got through six effective innings against the last-place Royals, working around enough traffic to earn a 3-1 victory. The No. 2-ranked bullpen in the league retired eight of the final nine Royals batters to close it out.

The Cubs were 9-9 since the All-Star break and clinging to a one-game lead over the second-place Brewers as they opened the three-game interleague series.

But Lester was battling an eight-start slump (6.42 ERA), and the rotation’s ERA was last among the five NL teams in playoff position at 4.14.

RELATED STORIES

• Kris Bryant sighting promised but still no timeline for Cub star’s return

• Fan pens Cubs’ Joe Maddon adorable letter, prays for Yu Darvish to get better

“Of course, we’re looking for more length out of the starters,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I can tell you, observationally and from conversation, they’re all in good shape. Nobody’s hurt. I don’t think anybody’s been overextended. Their attitude’s great.

“If somebody was banged up or throwing too many pitches or innings to this point, I’d have a concern, but they haven’t,” he added.

“So moving forward I think our guys are really good, and I want to believe we’re going to find that magic potion there at some point.”

It figures to be the difference between winning a third consecutive division title or possibly not making the playoffs at all in a league in which nine teams looked like viable contenders heading into the final eight weeks.

Maybe Darvish will return from the DL in time to be a significant factor. Maybe Lester will find the form that made him an All-Star — with a 9-2 record and 2.10 ERA through 15 starts.

Maybe Kyle Hendricks continues the upward direction his recent performances have suggested he’s on.

Until then, it’s Hamels and hope for the rest.

“I don’t want to lay this all on Cole, not at all,” Maddon said. “He’s one-fifth of the rotation right now. It’s about everybody. It’s about us scoring points. It’s about us catching the ball on defense, not making fundamental mistakes out there. It’s a group situation. We are a team. As a group we all have to do our jobs.”

And nobody is more important right now than Hamels.

Over his first two starts, he has allowed just one earned run in 11 innings and struck out 11 with three walks.

He didn’t allow an extra base hit Monday.

Maddon said even after Lester’s up-and-down outing Sunday that he’s counting on the rotation to get on the kind of roll that provided the backbone of the last three playoff teams.

“These five starters need to be prominent for us to really get to where we want to get to,” he said.