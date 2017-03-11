NFL owners to be asked to share records pertaining to Kaepernick case

At least three owners will be deposed and asked to turn over all records pertaining to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The NFL’s legal team team has received requests for depositions and electronic information in Kaepernick’s collusion grievance. Some owners and team and league officials will be asked to surrender all cell phone records and emails in relation to Kaepernick, who filed a grievance against the NFL last month, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kaepernick’s legal team, which is being assisted by the NFL Players Association, has asked to speak to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Texans owner Bob McNair. Schefter reported those three are just the start to many other team and league officials that will also be deposed.

This is the latest development in Kaepernick’s collusion case against the NFL.

Jerry Jones speaks after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play. | Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Kaepernick filed a grievance on Oct. 15, alleging that he remains unsigned and a free agent because of team owners colluding against him following his national anthem protests.

Kaepernick started a national conversation about political activism by athletes last season when he decided to sit, and then kneel, during the anthem to bring attention to mistreatment of African-Americans by police. Other players have continued the protests this season, prompting an angry response from President Donald Trump, who said players should be fired for not standing during the anthem in September.

Jones has been outspoken against player protests, and said that if any player on his team “disrespects the flag, then we will not play.”

McNair recently made a controversial analogy about “inmates running the prison” during a close-door league meeting last month. He apologized after receiving flack from players.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers at the end of last season and remains a free agent despite a rash of injuries and poor play at the quarterback position.

Contributing: Associated Press

