Conor McGregor charged after allegedly attacking bus at UFC press event

UFC star Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief for his alleged involvement in attacking a bus carrying fighters after the media event at Barclays Center for UFC 223, the New York Police Department said Friday.

The bail for McGregor was set at $50,000 at an arraignment in court Friday, according to MMAFighting.com. One of the McGregor’s friends and fellow fighters involved in the incident, Cian Cowley, had his bail set at $25,000. Cowley has been charged with one count of assault and one count of criminal mischief, according to police.

A court date has not been set.

McGregor, who was not on the card for UFC 223, has been accused of throwing an object through a window of the bus, injuring passengers who were hit by the shattered glass. TMZ has video showing someone breaking a bus window by throwing a dolly through it.

UFC president Dana White said Thursday that it was “definitely the worst thing ever that’s happened” in the organization’s history. When asked on ESPN’s Get Up whether he would try to help McGregor, White said he was on his own.

“No … no,” White said. “Normally, yes, I would dive right in and do everything in my power to help one of my guys. But not in this situation. He came into the Barclays Center, attacked our fighters and attacked my staff with a bunch of guys. No, you don’t get my help on this one.”

McGregor will not have his passport revoked as part of his bail package, so he’ll be free to return to Ireland for now. UFC 223 is still set to go down with a revised card Saturday night in New York City.