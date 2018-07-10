Cubs’ Javy Baez, Kyle Schwarber fill half NL field for Monday’s Home Run Derby

SAN FRANCISCO – The official announcement won’t come until Wednesday night, but the Cubs have drawn starring roles next week for what might the most powerful event of All-Star week in Washington next week.

Second baseman Javy Baez and left fielder Kyle Schwarber, who entered Tuesday night’s game tied for the Cubs’ lead with 17 homers each, make up half the National League field for Monday’s Home Run Derby, according to several team insiders.

They join Washington’s Bryce Harper and the Dodgers’ Max Muncy on the NL side of the eight-player bracket.

The huge-swinging Baez, a first-year All-Star voted into the starting lineup by the fans, has said for weeks he’d like to participate in the event built for his style.

Schwarber, who might have the most natural power among Cubs hitters, was invited despite not being selected as an All-Star.

It’s the first time the Cubs have had a participant in the Home Run Derby since Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant both participated in 2015.

Many hitters in recent years have declined invitations because of the potential effects on their swings and, in Bryant’s and Rizzo’s cases since 2015 the fatigue factor.

Each of the last two winners, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees, declined to participate this year.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon is not only fine with his young hitters participating, he said it gives him strong incentive to watch.

“I don’t think it messes your swing up,” he said. “I think it’s just you’re tired.”

MLB addressed that with a recent switch from a swing-until-making-10-“outs” format for each round to timed rounds.

“I think that’s a much better method,” Maddon said.