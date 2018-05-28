Cubs’ Mike Montgomery shuts down Pirates, tips cap to those in active service

PITTSBURGH — It wasn’t the best start of pitcher Mike Montgomery’s career. After all, the lefthander threw back-to-back shutouts as a rookie with the Mariners in 2015.

It wasn’t Montgomery’s signature moment as a Cub. You haven’t forgotten Game 7 of the 2016 World Series already, have you?

It wasn’t even the first time Montgomery — usually a reliever — took the ball to start a game for the Cubs and completely shut down the division-rival Pirates. Last August at Wrigley Field, he held them to one run over seven sterling innings.

Yet Montgomery’s gem in Monday’s 7-0 Cubs victory was special. He threw 5 2/3 nearly spotless innings in his first start of 2018, allowing two hits and facing one more than the minimum. And he did so when his team needed it most. The bullpen worked 6 1/3 innings in Sunday night’s victory over the Giants at Wrigley Field, and the team had very little time to gather itself for an early-afternoon road game.

Mike Montgomery was lights-out for the Cubs on Monday. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)

“I wanted to be that guy that gave them that boost of energy,” said Montgomery, who traveled alone to Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon so he’d be rested for his outing.

Something else that meant a lot to Montgomery: pitching on Memorial Day.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I’ve got family members in active service, and really, for everyone out there, I think it’s really cool for me to be a part of that in some way. It kind of gave me a little extra motivation.”

Depending on the status of starter Yu Darvish, who is on the 10-day disabled list, Montgomery could get another start Saturday against the Mets in New York. Given the struggles of fellow starter Tyler Chatwood, Montgomery’s presence is comforting.

“He was outstanding,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I didn’t expect that much when I thought of [starting] him. He kept getting better.”

Instant impact

Two days after being called up from Class AAA Iowa, 35-year-old catcher Chris Gimenez made his first Cubs start and got his first two hits with the team. Both hits came off Pirates starter and loser Chad Kuhl.

Considering Gimenez’s contributions behind the plate to a combined shutout effort by Montgomery, Steve Cishek, Justin Wilson, Pedro Stop and Luke Farrell, it wasn’t a bad day at all for a guy most Cubs fans know only as a potential personal catcher for Darvish.

Farrell up, Hancock down

Farrell was recalled from Iowa before Monday’s game, swapping places with reliever Justin Hancock. The move was made primarily as a safeguard in case Montgomery had a short outing; Farrell would’ve come on in long relief. Instead, he delivered an inning of mop-up duty.