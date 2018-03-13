Cubs with a let’s-play-Tuesday; late game brings Bumgarner, Giants to Sloan Park

MESA, Ariz. — Two games for the Cubs today, one against the Padres in Peoria and the other against the Giants at what’s sure to be a jam-packed Sloan Park.

Mike Montgomery will oppose the Padres’ Jordan Lyles in the early game, with Albert Almora Jr., Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras in the top four spots in the lineup.

Ian Happ will be back in the leadoff spot for the Cubs Tuesday against the Giants' Madison Bumgarner. /John Antonoff photo

The night game features Giants ace Madison Bumgarner and first-year Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood, who is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA through three starts this spring. Leading off for the 10th game already will be Ian Happ. Godspeed to Jason Heyward in the No. 2 spot and Kyle Schwarber in the No. 4 hole against lefty Bumgarner.

Cubs-Giants in Arizona — something about it just feels like a big deal. The Cubs have been in Mesa for 40 years, the longest run in the Cactus League. The Giants have been in Scottsdale for 38 years, the second-longest run.

