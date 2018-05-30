Cubs: No structural damage to Yu Darvish’s arm; pitcher to begin throwing soon

PITTSBURGH — The Cubs will go for a sweep of the Pirates Wednesday night, but the day already is off to a successful start — on the Yu Darvish front.

An MRI revealed no structural damage to Darvish’s pitching arm, according to an update from general manager Jed Hoyer. Darvish has right triceps inflammation and will look to begin a throwing program late this weekend or early next week.

The Cubs’ $126 million man is halfway through his second stint of the season on the 10-day disabled list. The first one, earlier this month, was attributed to the flu. For those scoring at home, that’s twice as many DL stints as Cubs victories for Darvish thus far.

Darvish is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts.