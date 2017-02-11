Cubs offseason guide: What to expect leading up to Spring Training

Waiting until next year. With their loss in the NLCS, it’s a long winter to wait for Cubs fans. Here’s a guide for what fans need to know for the offseason.

Most importantly, we are 105 days until Cubs pitchers and catchers report to Mesa, Arizona (Feb. 15) and 147 days until the 2018 regular-season opener on March 29.

Tickets for the 2018 Cubs Convention — Jan.12-14 — go on sale to the public 11 a.m. Friday.

Hot stove action:

Free agency begins today. Monday is the deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents. Those players have until Nov. 16 to accept the offers.

Off-season meetings

These meetings are often the site of trades and deal, keep your eyes open at these times.

Nov. 13-16 — General managers’ meetings, Orlando, Florida

Nov. 15-16 — Owners’ meetings, Orlando, Florida

Nov. 20 — Teams must finalize their 40-man roster

Dec. 11-14 — Winter meetings, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Free agency

Cubs president Theo Epstein told the Sun-Times’ Gordon Wittenmeyer:

“We face a lot of challenges,” Epstein said. “We knew that the 2017-18 offseason would be one of our most challenging — have known that for a long time — and that there may be more certain opportunities presenting [among free agents] next offseason. We have to find a way to balance those two things.

“But the goal is to create a really high floor for this organization where the off years are years when you might win in the high 80s but still sneak a division or wild card — or win 90 games and get in and find a way to do some damage in October. And then the great years you win 103 and win the whole thing.”

Cubs free agents

SP, John Lackey: $16M

SP, Jake Arrieta: $15.6M

RP, Wade Davis: $10M

RP, Koji Uehara: $6M

C, Alex Avila: $2M

RP, Brian Duensing: $2M

C, Rene Rivera: $1.75M

RP, Manny Parra

Arbitration-eligible players:

RP Hector Rondon

RP Justin Grimm

SP Kyle Hendricks

3B Kris Bryant

SS Addison Russell

INF Tommy La Stella.

Possible free-agent target

Alex Cobb, Rays pitcher

Off-season outlook:

Pitching — starting, relief and more pitching.

Not expected to make a play for big-named hitters

Seeking answers to their leadoff spot internally

Veteran backup catcher will likely be a short-term, low-cost fix that could wait until late in the process.

Three returning starting pitchers:

Jon Lester

Kyle Hendricks

Jose Quintana

Key dates for Spring Training.

Sloan Park. Mesa, Arizona

Feb 15 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 19 — Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 24 — Mandatory reporting date.

Cubs Spring Training schedule

New coaching staff

The Cubs have turned over most of their major-league coaching staff, here’s how the new staff shapes up under manager Joe Maddon.

Pitching coach: Jim Hickey replaces Chris Bosio

Jim Hickey replaces Chris Bosio Hitting coach: Chili Davis replaces John Mallee

Chili Davis replaces John Mallee Asst. hitting coach: Andy Haines replaces Eric Hinske

Andy Haines replaces Eric Hinske Bench coach : The Cubs haven’t hired a replacement for Dave Martinez, who left to manage the Nationals.

: The Cubs haven’t hired a replacement for Dave Martinez, who left to manage the Nationals. Third-base coach: Brian Butterfield replaces Gary Jones

Opening Day: March 29, 2018.

The Cubs open on the road at the Miami Marlins. Time TBD.

Home opener: April 9, 2018

The Wrigley Field debut is against Pirates, 1:20 p.m.