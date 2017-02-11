Cubs offseason guide: What to expect leading up to Spring Training
Waiting until next year. With their loss in the NLCS, it’s a long winter to wait for Cubs fans. Here’s a guide for what fans need to know for the offseason.
Most importantly, we are 105 days until Cubs pitchers and catchers report to Mesa, Arizona (Feb. 15) and 147 days until the 2018 regular-season opener on March 29.
Tickets for the 2018 Cubs Convention — Jan.12-14 — go on sale to the public 11 a.m. Friday.
Hot stove action:
Free agency begins today. Monday is the deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents. Those players have until Nov. 16 to accept the offers.
Off-season meetings
These meetings are often the site of trades and deal, keep your eyes open at these times.
- Nov. 13-16 — General managers’ meetings, Orlando, Florida
- Nov. 15-16 — Owners’ meetings, Orlando, Florida
- Nov. 20 — Teams must finalize their 40-man roster
- Dec. 11-14 — Winter meetings, Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Free agency
Cubs president Theo Epstein told the Sun-Times’ Gordon Wittenmeyer:
“We face a lot of challenges,” Epstein said. “We knew that the 2017-18 offseason would be one of our most challenging — have known that for a long time — and that there may be more certain opportunities presenting [among free agents] next offseason. We have to find a way to balance those two things.
“But the goal is to create a really high floor for this organization where the off years are years when you might win in the high 80s but still sneak a division or wild card — or win 90 games and get in and find a way to do some damage in October. And then the great years you win 103 and win the whole thing.”
Cubs free agents
- SP, John Lackey: $16M
- SP, Jake Arrieta: $15.6M
- RP, Wade Davis: $10M
- RP, Koji Uehara: $6M
- C, Alex Avila: $2M
- RP, Brian Duensing: $2M
- C, Rene Rivera: $1.75M
- RP, Manny Parra
Arbitration-eligible players:
- RP Hector Rondon
- RP Justin Grimm
- SP Kyle Hendricks
- 3B Kris Bryant
- SS Addison Russell
- INF Tommy La Stella.
Possible free-agent target
Alex Cobb, Rays pitcher
Off-season outlook:
- Pitching — starting, relief and more pitching.
- Not expected to make a play for big-named hitters
- Seeking answers to their leadoff spot internally
- Veteran backup catcher will likely be a short-term, low-cost fix that could wait until late in the process.
Three returning starting pitchers:
- Jon Lester
- Kyle Hendricks
- Jose Quintana
Key dates for Spring Training.
Sloan Park. Mesa, Arizona
- Feb 15 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.
- Feb. 19 — Voluntary reporting date for other players.
- Feb. 24 — Mandatory reporting date.
Cubs Spring Training schedule
New coaching staff
The Cubs have turned over most of their major-league coaching staff, here’s how the new staff shapes up under manager Joe Maddon.
- Pitching coach: Jim Hickey replaces Chris Bosio
- Hitting coach: Chili Davis replaces John Mallee
- Asst. hitting coach: Andy Haines replaces Eric Hinske
- Bench coach: The Cubs haven’t hired a replacement for Dave Martinez, who left to manage the Nationals.
- Third-base coach: Brian Butterfield replaces Gary Jones
Opening Day: March 29, 2018.
The Cubs open on the road at the Miami Marlins. Time TBD.
Home opener: April 9, 2018
The Wrigley Field debut is against Pirates, 1:20 p.m.