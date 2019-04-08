Cubs remove ‘no women admitted’ art amid backlash for being viewed as tone-deaf

The Cubs removed a piece of art in the press box that read: "no women admitted." | Madeline Kenney/Chicago Sun-Times

A “no women admitted” sign in the Wrigley Field press box that was intended to “illustrate and acknowledge” the past is now history after some viewed it as tone-deaf.

Wrigley Field debuted a variety of new features at the Cubs’ home opener on Monday, including a new art collection of old credentials in the stairway leading up to the press box. One of the signs was a credential from 1945 that read: “No women admitted.”

Oh. Newest addition to Cubs press box. pic.twitter.com/ABcaOc6Cj7 — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) April 8, 2019

Many fans took to Twitter calling the image insensitive. After receiving backlash, the Cubs removed it and replaced it with a photo of the bleachers from a Cubs’ “Pink Out” game.

The Cubs have taken down their “no women allowed” art. They replaced it with a photo of Wrigley Field on #PinkOut Night pic.twitter.com/a0Yt1GmqfN — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) April 8, 2019

Cubs spokesman Julian Green acknowledged that it was a “poor selection of image that highlighted a negative point of history.” He said the initial intent of the image was to acknowledge how far society has come in terms of freedom of press for women.

Green couldn’t explain who signed off on the art instillation, which was put up late Sunday night.

Cubs business president Crane Kenney recognized the image when showed on an iPhone as the “Pink Poodle” credential before the game. However, he refused to comment on it, saying he couldn’t read the “no women admitted” text because he didn’t have his glasses. At Kenney’s request, the picture has been emailed to him, but he did not immediately respond.

Green said the image was installed as part of the Cubs’ 1060 Project.

“Throughout the ballpark as we’ve been renovating it, we have used a number of historical images,” Green told the Sun-Times in a phone interview. “Part of what we strive to do as part of this project is obviously illustrate and acknowledge the history while restoring and expanding the ballpark. That particular sign that went up was obviously a throwback to press box, which was formerly known as the press box dining cafeteria was the ‘Pink Poodle.'”

Sports Illustrated reporter Melissa Ludtke was the first women allowed in an MLB clubhouse. She received a credential from the Yankees for the final games of their regular season in 1977. One year later, U.S. District judge ordered Major League Baseball to allow women equal access in the clubhouse.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.