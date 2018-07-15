Cubs ride unlikely first-half MVPs to best record in NL at the break

SAN DIEGO – In the first 93 games of the season, the Cubs didn’t get a fraction of the production they expected from the two free agent starting pitchers they signed for a combined $164 million.

The All-Star starter they acquired last summer and their former ERA champ were up-and-down throughout the first half, going a combined 14-14 with ERAs each near 4.00.

And the two hitters the lineup is built around both spent time on the disabled list and struggled for stretches when healthy.

And yet they head to the All-Star break riding a three-game sweep of the Padres – completed with a 7-4 victory Sunday at Petco Park – victories in 12 of their last 15 games, a 2½–game lead in the National League Central and the best record in the NL.

Jon Lester, who won Sunday for the eighth time in nine starts, is one of the Cubs' top two MVPs of the first half.

“Pretty phenomenal,” manager Joe Maddon said.

“I think the biggest thing is just keeping your head down and keep plodding ahead,” said Jon Lester (12-2), the All-Star ace who played a disproportionate role in the first-half success – winning for the eighth time in nine starts Sunday.

“We’ve still got a month and a half of baseball to battle our way through, and then obviously September is kind of a game changer,” Lester said. “I know we’ve got some tough stretches to go through. But if we get through that and get to September and put ourselves in good position, I feel pretty confident about it.”

With that in mind, these are the Cubs’ first half MVPs, and below that the Cubs best positioned play MVP roles over the final 69 games:

Javy Baez did not only break through as this team’s clear most valuable player, but if keeps up his first-half pace over the next month, the first-time All-Star will be a prominent figure in the league MVP race into September. Already one of the most exciting fielders and base runners in the game, Baez has helped fill the Anthony Rizzo-Kris Bryant dip with a team-leading 19 homers, NL-leading 72 RBI and a chance at the Cubs’ first 30-30 season in more than two decades.

Lester’s monster first half (including 2.58 ERA) has been the savior for a rotation that got only eight starts from $126 million Yu Darvish and an absurd walk rate from $38 million Tyler Chatwood. “Jon has been the rock for us, thank God,” former ERA champ Kyle Hendricks said.

Jason Heyward found an All-Star hitting form since working in the cage during a stint on the concussion DL in May. Since then: .320 with 19 extra-base hits, 13 walks and an .854 OPS.

Kyle Schwarber – remember him? The young slugger compared to Babe Ruth before he’d played a full season in the big leagues has quietly become one of the most consistent, productive hitters in the lineup – and, more impressively, a good defender in left field.

Albert Almora Jr. is hitting .319 as he heads into the break, a bona fide All-Star snub whose platoon expectations were so modest when the season began that wasn’t included on either the fans’ or players’ ballots.

The best bet for second-half MVP?

Consider Bryzzo a strong 1-2, in either order, with a healthy, well rested Bryant poised to open the second half strong and Rizzo already jump-starting his second half with a big series as Maddon’s leadoff man in San Diego.

Catcher Willson Contreras is starting to heat up right about the time he did last year – so hot into August that he was drawing MVP talk until a hamstring injury Aug. 9 ended that bid. He rides a wave of confidence into the second half after his first All-Star selection.

Look for Almora to get even more playing time as the games get more important late in the season and his Gold Glove-caliber fielding becomes especially important.