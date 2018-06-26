Cubs ‘searching’ again in June but trust the switch will be there to flip again

LOS ANGELES – Cubs closer Brandon Morrow, one of the new guys this year, wondered what the fan reaction was when the Cubs’ struggled into the All-Star break last year with a sub-.500 record.

“Were people panicking last year?” he said.

Of course, they were.

“Are people panicking now?” he asked.

The Cubs tend to get a little upside down this time of year but the last three years have also tended to finish strong.

Yes.

“How many games are we out?”

It was 2½ games behind the first-place Brewers as the Cubs took the field against the Dodgers Tuesday night.

“That’s pretty good,” Morrow said.

Morrow is a man of few words and, it seems, fewer emotions.

But when it comes to this baseball team and its annual June slump, he seems to speak volumes for the rest of the group – even in the face of a runs-starved five-game losing streak and losses in seven of the last nine games.

“I never doubted this team when we were five [games] back at the break last year,” outfielder Ian Happ said. “So what are we? Still 10 games over .500 or something like that? There’s no panic in this clubhouse.”

That has been the refrain each of the last three seasons, and each time the Cubs surged to the finish line and into the playoffs.

In the final two months of the season the last three years – after midseason lulls – the Cubs went 42-18 in 2015, 50-17 in 2016 and 36-22 last year, for a cumulative .692 winning percentage and an average of 24 games over .500.

But is there a danger in trusting that the switch will always be there to flip when the time comes – especially for a team that has done it so reliably during the franchise’s run of unprecedented postseason success?

“There’s always a danger,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I never want anybody to rely on that just happening over and over again.”

Maddon doesn’t believe the strong finishes are accidents. They’re by design. It’s why players get generous rest throughout the season and why nagging ailments are afforded extra time and even 10-day DL stints.

Morrow returns from one of those Wednesday. Kris Bryant’s sore shoulder gets an extra week after the Cubs put him on the DL Tuesday.

“It’s so that we do, do well post-All-Star break,” he said. “But you can never assume anything’s just going to be there because it’s been there before. I’d never want our guys to do that, and I don’t think that’s the case.”

The Cubs are in better shape this year than they were last year at this time. But the National League also looks like it has more parity in the top half this year.

The Cubs’ biggest issue this year isn’t so much this recent struggle – exacerbated by key injuries – but that they’ve been up and down all year, regardless of health and strength.

Through 76 games, they’ve scored three or fewer runs in exactly half of them — and averaged 7.8 runs in the other half. One of their new free agent starting pitchers leads the majors in walks; the other has a 4.95 ERA and five weeks of DL time just three months into his $126 million deal. A bullpen regularly taxed for stretches and more recent injuries has gone from creaking to cracking of late.

Maddon wants to see more consistency from his hitters’ selectivity and contact with men in scoring position and less than two outs. And the starting rotation needs an extended run of successful full turns to start looking like the last few years.

“When everybody’s here, the [hitters’] timing is on and the pitching is good,” second baseman Javy Baez said, “there’s nobody that can stop us.”

Certainly, the confidence is not hurting even with the struggles.

And a clubhouse full of playoff veterans know the ebbs as well as the flows in a typical season.

“We’re searching,” Anthony Rizzo said. “But we’re very talented so we know it’s just a matter of time.”

“It happens,” Maddon said. “And in the meantime that’s when you’ve really got to keep the group together and make sure you adhere to what you believe in and don’t go off on these tangents. That’s the test. You’ve got to pass the test and stay together.

“Nobody likes to lose, but it’s part of this. You can’t be afraid to lose to win.”

Said Morrow: “Joe knows.”