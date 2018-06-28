Cubs, White Sox World Series trophies to be on display together at Arlington

Jon Lester (left) and Anthony Rizzo hold up the Commissioner's Trophy during the Chicago Cubs World Series rally in Grant Park, Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2016, 2016. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

It’s the perfect photo opportunity for the biggest Chicago sports fans.

In honor of Arlington International Racecourse’s “Champions Day,” there will be a collection of championship trophies on display at the racetrack this weekend — including the World Series trophies belonging to the 2016 Cubs and 2005 White Sox.

Throughout the race day on Saturday afternoon, fans can lineup to take their picture with the impressive collection of hardware.

Other trophies on display outside the paddock includes Loyola’s NCAA south regional championship trophy from their Final Four run this spring, Northwestern’s previous two bowl game trophies and the 1960 Kentucky Derby trophy won by Venetian Way, which is a loan from the Kentucky Derby Museum in Louisville.

Besides the trophies display, there’s a variety of other events happening at the racetrack this weekend. On Sunday, Cubs anthem singer Wayne Messmer will also be there to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” as Arlington pay a tribute to World War II heroes. There will also be a late-afternoon race card beginning at 4:15 p.m. that will be followed with a fireworks show that will last for more than 30 minutes.

