David Bote hits walk-off single, races to meet wife who is due to have baby

Chicago Cubs' David Bote (13) reacts after hitting a walk off single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Chicago. | Matt Marton/Associated Press

There was no Gatorade bath for Cubs infielder David Bote after he hit a walk-off single in the Cubs’ 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks Sunday at Wrigley Field. He had to flight to catch.

Just hours after the Cubs’ game, Bote’s wife Rachel was scheduled to be induced in Colorado.

With two on and no out, Bote hit a single to right centerfield, sending Javy Baez home.

As soon as the flashy shortstop touched home plate, Bote sprinted toward the Cubs’ dugout. He stopped only for a brief post-game interview with NBC Sports Chicago — who had the rights to the game — before he bolted to the clubhouse.

Asked if Bote ran out of the stadium in full uniform, Baez joked: “Yeah, pretty much.”

The birth of Bote’s third child comes at a good time in the Cubs’ schedule. With an off day Monday, Bote will likely miss two games on paternity leave instead of three.

“He’s a huge part of this team, so we obviously need him as soon as possible,” Baez said. “He’s excited, hopefully everything goes well for him and his wife.”

Bote has a knack for coming in clutch in high-stake situations. Sunday’s hit was his fourth career walk-off RBI.

“You can’t teach that,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said.

Last season, Bote had a walk-off walk and two walk-off homers, including a grand slam, which coincidentally was just eight months and nine days from Sunday.

“Grand-slam baby and now it’s another walk-off for him,” Rizzo said. “It’s fitting.”