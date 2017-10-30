David Ross: ‘no one more deserving’ than Dave Martinez for manager job

From one Dave to another, David Ross wishes nothing but the best for his former bench coach Dave Martinez, who accepted his first MLB manager position with the Nationals.

The former Cubs catcher posted a picture of the two embracing one another during a champagne shower in the Cubs clubhouse.

“Congrats to Davey Martinez. No one more deserving than this guy,” Ross wrote in a tweet Monday morning. “The Nationals are going to do some amazing things under his leadership.”

Congrats to Davey Martinez. No one more deserving than this guy. The @Nationals are going to do some amazing things under his leadership. pic.twitter.com/OsMZtmHtbX David Ross congratulated Dave Martinez with his new manager position with the Nationals by posting this picture. | David Ross/Twitter — David Ross (@D_Ross3) October 30, 2017

Although news broke over the weekend about Martinez, the ball club waited until Monday to make the move official. The Nationals signed Martinez, 53, to a three-year deal that includes an option.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said he was “excited to bring Dave into our family.”

“As we went through this process it became clear the type of manager we were looking for — someone who is progressive, someone who can connect with and communicate well with our players, and someone who embraces the analytical side of the game,” Rizzo said in a statement released by the Nationals Monday. “We came away from the process feeling like there was absolutely no one better suited — who matched up to what this organization needs right now — than Dave.”

Martinez has served as the bench coach under manager Joe Maddon for the past decade, starting with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008. Martinez followed Maddon to Chicago before the 2015 season and helped the Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years in 2016.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney