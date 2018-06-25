Watch Dennis Rodman surprise man, sing ‘Happy Birthday’ at San Diego restaurant

Retired American professional basketball player Dennis Rodman speaks to the press from the Regent hotel following the US-North Korea summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018. | Adek Berry/Getty Images

Dennis Rodman is clearly a man of many talents.

The former Bulls forward can play basketball, has had his hand in international diplomacy and now, he’s singing “Happy Birthday” to a 60-year-old man at a San Diego restaurant.

According to TMZ, the man, named Bobby, was celebrating his birthday at Casa Machado Restaurant on Saturday afternoon when they recognized Rodman, who doesn’t exactly blend in with a normal crowd due to his piercings and 6-foot-7 stature.

All the family wanted was a picture with NBA’s former bad boy, but instead, he serenaded their table with his rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

Here’s Rodman singing via TMZ

Rodman, who was a contestant on Donald Trump’s reality TV show “Celebrity Apprentice,” is one of the only Americans to have met with the North Korean leader.

During his 14 seasons with five teams in the NBA, Rodman won five championships and was named an All-Star twice. Nicknamed “The Worm” for his defensive and rebounding abilities, Rodman was a member of the Bulls from 1995 to 1998.