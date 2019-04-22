Former Morgan Park star Charlie Moore transferring to DePaul: report

Charlie Moore, a former star point guard at Morgan Park, will transfer from Kansas to DePaul to continue his college basketball career, according to Stadium. It’s unclear whether he’ll be granted a waiver to be eligible for the upcoming season or will need to sit out another year.

The move could be a big addition for the Blue Demons, who are set to add a pair of four-star recruits in point guard Markese Jacobs and power forward Romeo Weems, along with a former four-star recruit in transfer Carte’Are Gordon from Saint Louis.

Moore was also a four-star recruit out of Morgan Park in 2016 when he decided to play at California over offers from DePaul, Illinois, Memphis and others.

This will be Moore’s third school in his four years since leaving Morgan Park. The 5-foot-11 playmaker emerged as Cal’s starting point guard during his freshman year in 2016-17, then sat out the 2017-18 season after transferring to Kansas. He returned to the court last season as the Jayhawks’ backup point guard behind Devon Dotson, but largely struggled in the role while seeing his playing time dip.

From the start of last season through Jan. 5, Moore averaged over 18 minutes per game. However, he averaged less than 10 minutes per game from there until the Jayhawks’ elimination in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He scored zero points on three shots in seven minutes as part of that season-ending loss to Auburn.

The 21-year-old said following the season that he wanted to transfer somewhere closer to home, and DePaul will provide just that. Before leaving the city a few years ago, the point guard was one of the Chicago high school basketball scene’s most exciting talents.

Moore averaged 12.2 points on 39 percent shooting and 3.5 assists per game in 34 games as Cal’s starting point guard in 2016-17. He averaged 2.9 points on 29 percent shooting in 35 games with Kansas last season.