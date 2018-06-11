Dwane Casey hired as Pistons’ head coach: report

The Pistons have hired Dwane Casey to be their next head coach, reports ESPN. The team sold the former Raptors coach with a five-year contract and a pitch that their partnership could create “a perennial playoff team in the Eastern Conference.”

Casey was fired by the Raptors in May despite leading the team to a 59-23 record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. A second straight playoff sweep at the hands of the Cavaliers proved to be Casey’s undoing in Toronto, even though he’s widely expected to win Coach of the Year for his regular season efforts.

The Pistons offer an opportunity for Casey to pursue the playoff success that eluded him in his last gig. Detroit hasn’t won much in recent years, but the frontcourt tandem of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond represents a talented foundation. ESPN says the team wants to build around Griffin, who averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 25 games with the Pistons last season.

Casey, 61, began his NBA coaching career with an 11-year stint as an assistant for the SuperSonics. He had a brief stint as head coach of the Timberwolves starting in 2005, then served as an assistant for the Mavericks from 2008-11. The Raptors named him their head coach in 2011, and he posted a 320-238 regular season record over seven years.