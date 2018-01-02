WATCH: Was Elfrid Payton airball caused by his hair?

Air Jordan seemed to work for Michael. Hair Payton not so much for Elfrid.

Magic point guard Elfrid Payton may have been thwarted by his own signature ‘do while attempting a shot on Monday against the Nets. Payton drove the lane and pulled up to take a 7-foot jumper, but his floppy hair blocked his vision and the attempted shot came up well short.

I’m sorry, but it’s time for a haircut. pic.twitter.com/SE4eH5JDk0 — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) January 2, 2018

Ian Eagle might be right: Elfrid Payton’s hair might actually block his vision when he shoots pic.twitter.com/N4XG5P2Pj3 — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) January 2, 2018

It’s not the first time Payton has struggled to overcome his hair. Still, Payton may not want to head to the barber just yet. The fourth-year player is having the best year of his career, shooting a career-high .507 from the field.